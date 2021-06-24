Digital Asset partners with Nasdaq to bring Daml to the Nasdaq Marketplace Services Platform

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Asset today announced a new partnership with Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) to enable Daml-driven applications on the Nasdaq Marketplace Services Platform.



Nasdaq and Digital Asset customers will be able to leverage applications built in Daml, a multi-party application platform, and connect them seamlessly into the Nasdaq Marketplace Services Platform . Daml also presents an opportunity for Nasdaq and its customers to build application logic in Daml to manage new types of assets, such as ESG certificates, real estate, precious metals and more as part of Nasdaq’s Marketplace Services Platform, a DLT agnostic offering aimed at providing its clients with the ability to manage the full lifecycle of digital assets.

“The partnership with Digital Asset is another step forward in Nasdaq’s journey to create a dynamic marketplace that supports all kinds of markets worldwide,” said Johan Toll, Head of Digital Assets, Market Technology at Nasdaq. “While Daml has a strong foundation in capital markets, we see opportunities for this technology in similar types of non-financial markets where supply and demand needs to be matched and later settled in blockchain or other platforms.”

Launched in 2020, the Nasdaq Marketplace Services Platform is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for exchanging digital assets, services and information in the cloud. Built on top of the Nasdaq Financial Framework’s high-performance, low-latency foundation, the platform provides access to functionally-robust services covering the transaction lifecycle, including the issuance of assets and trading through pre-trade risk management, market surveillance and efficient digital settlement.

“Nasdaq has always been a front runner when it comes to embracing new technologies,” said Kelly Mathieson, Chief Client Experience Officer at Digital Asset. “The partnership with Nasdaq is another milestone in our journey to become the global economic network of interconnected businesses. We are excited to work with Nasdaq and explore the numerous ways Daml can add value to the growing Marketplace Services Platform.”

Digital Asset’s exchange client base includes the Australian Securities Exchange, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, Singapore Exchange, and most recently, Xpansiv, an ESG commodity trading platform, among others.

About Digital Asset

Digital Asset helps companies of all sizes and across industries get distributed applications to market faster and stay there longer. At the core of our service offering is Daml, an application platform unconstrained by organizational boundaries. Companies can create new multi-party solutions that transform disparate silos into synchronized networks, eradicating latency and errors by guaranteeing consistent data. Digital Asset works with leading organizations in financial services, healthcare and insurance, including 5 of the top 10 stock exchanges in the world. In 2020, CB Insights named Daml as one of the top blockchain networks for capital markets. To learn more about Digital Asset, please visit www.digitalasset.com and for more information about Daml, please visit www.daml.com . Click here to follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com .

Media Contact:

JoAnn Healy

+1 718 610 9568

media@digitalasset.com



