More Mannings, More Grillin’: Peyton Manning and Cooper Manning Join the BBQGuys Family as Brand Ambassadors

BATON ROUGE, La., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBQGuys, the leading e-commerce retailer for grilling and outdoor living, announced today that celebrated former quarterback Peyton Manning, and his older brother Cooper Manning, will join their brother Eli and father Archie as national Brand Ambassadors. The brand is excited to bring all three Manning brothers, and their father, together to promote the BBQGuys campaign.



To support this news, BBQGuys released digital content entitled “Fan Mail” that advances the storyline from their first-ever national advertising campaign “Signs,” which recently made its debut on national cable. The content playfully features Archie and Eli in their roles as the Company’s new “Chief Commercial Makin’ Guys,” answering fan mail suggestions from a ‘Leyton Fanning’ and ‘Trooper Channing’. Reading between the obvious lines, we see Archie and Eli hint at inviting Peyton and Cooper into the BBQGuys family. The final moment of the spot teases “More Mannings, More Grillin’” coming soon.

“This is a great way to expand our relationship with BBQGuys, and we’re looking forward to working together to help more people learn about what BBQGuys has to offer. Whether you’re looking for someone born to play football or someone born to grill, we have you covered,” said Peyton Manning.

“In my family we love nothing more than grilling each other,” said Cooper Manning. “So, when we were given the chance to partner with BBQGuys and let people know that they are the best e-retailer in all things grilling and outdoor living, while having some fun with my brothers and dad in the process, it made a lot of sense.”

“We couldn’t be happier to extend our relationship with the Manning family. We know we’ll be able to show a different side of their family beyond what the public has seen all these years,” said Jason Stutes, Chief Digital Officer, BBQGuys. “We’ll continue to showcase the genuine laughter and good times that happen only when people come together to grill outside with family and friends. That’s what our brand has always stood for, and will always stand for, as we continue to evolve these great partnerships.”

BBQGuys will continue rolling out this integrated campaign, created and executed in partnership with Source Communications based in Hackensack, NJ, throughout the year. Find out more at BBQGuys.com.

