Corsair Pharma, Inc. to Host Key Opinion Leader Meeting on Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corsair Pharma, Inc., a private biopharmaceutical company developing a transdermal treprostinil prodrug, today announced it will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) webinar to discuss the current treatment landscape for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) on Thursday, July 8th, at 10:30 a.m. ET.



The webinar will feature a presentation by Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) Richard N. Channick, M.D. (David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA) and Jeremy Feldman, M.D. (Arizona Pulmonary Specialists) who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in treating patients with PAH. Drs. Channick and Feldman will both be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

Corsair Pharma's management team will also give an update on their lead product candidate, a prodrug of treprostinil delivered on a proprietary transdermal patch to treat PAH. The patch is intended to provide continuous and consistent blood levels of treprostinil comparable to an infusion pump by delivering an inactive prodrug of treprostinil, which crosses the skin, enters the blood, and converts rapidly to treprostinil in the liver. Via this route of administration, a treprostinil prodrug patch has the potential to provide the efficacy and fast titration of parenteral, the convenience of oral, and a more favorable side effect profile than currently available alternatives. Corsair is also exploring expansion opportunities into other forms of pulmonary hypertension. They have a strategic partnership with United Therapeutics, the market leader in PAH therapies.

To register for the webinar, please click here.

Dr. Channick is Professor of Medicine and Saul Brandman Endowed Chair of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension at David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. He serves as Co-Director of the Pulmonary Vascular Disease Program and Director of the Acute and Chronic Thromboembolic Disease at UCLA Medical Center. Dr. Channick received his medical degree from Temple University Medical School, where he was elected to the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society. He did his residency and was Chief Resident at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center.

He did a pulmonary and critical care fellowship at the University of California, San Diego Medical Center. Dr. Channick was at UCSD for 20 years helping build the pulmonary vascular program there. From 2009-2018 he was at Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School where he built a large Pulmonary Vascular Program. He has been at UCLA since September 2018, directing the UCLA Acute and Chronic Thromboembolic Disease Program. Dr. Channick has published over 200 original articles, chapters and reviews focused on all aspects of pulmonary hypertension and pulmonary embolism. He serves on many national and international leadership committees including the American Thoracic Society Pulmonary Circulation Program Committee and the American College of Chest Physicians Pulmonary Vascular Disease Network steering committee, past Chair of the Scientific Leadership Committee. Dr. Channick has served on the steering committees for several pivotal clinical trials in pulmonary vascular disease and lectures nationally and internationally.

Dr. Feldman earned his bachelors of science with distinction in biology from Stanford University in 1994. From 1994-1998 he attended UCSD school of medicine where he was the Medicine, Education and Research Foundation Scholarship recipient. After graduating medical school, Dr. Feldman trained in Internal Medicine at Harvard University’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital. During his senior year of residency, Dr. Feldman worked with Drs Goldhaber and Sasahara doing a mini-fellowship in thromboembolic diseases.

After leaving Boston, Dr. Feldman returned to the Bay Area to University of California at San Francisco for pulmonary and critical care training. He then moved south to Stanford University to take on the eBay fellowship in Pulmonary Vascular Disease and complete his training. Next, Dr. Feldman moved to Phoenix and joined Arizona Pulmonary Specialists where he started a pulmonary hypertension and advanced lung disease program. The pulmonary hypertension program has grown to be one of the largest centers of excellence in the nation. He directs the clinical research program which is nationally recognized for prolific and high-quality clinical trial participation. He has developed leading educational websites for pulmonary hypertension www.pulmonaryhypertensionRN.com and pulmonary fibrosis www.pulmonaryfibrosisMD.com, and founded www.PFAdvisors.com.

About Corsair Pharma

Corsair Pharma, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company operating as a portfolio company of Velocity Pharmaceutical Development, LLC and is focused on the development of novel prodrugs of treprostinil to treat patients with PAH using a once-daily transdermal patch.

