Justuno Announces SOC 2 Type II Certification As Part of Ongoing Commitment to Customer Data Security

Austin, TX, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Justuno, a leading onsite conversion optimization platform, has obtained SOC 2 Type II certification following an extensive audit by Dansa, D’Arata, Soucia LLP. The SOC 2 audit means that Justuno’s platform has been assessed by a third party on the design, implementation, and operational effectiveness of their data security and management. Specifically, the report is related to the following trust service criteria (TSC): security, availability, and processing integrity.





This certification emphasizes the enterprise-ready security that Justuno’s conversion rate optimization (CRO) platform provides to customers and establishes a baseline for continued system control maintenance.





Regarding the specific TSC that Justuno is certified in, they are explained as follows: Security, preventing unauthorized access to a system; Availability, a systems accessibility as agreed upon; Processing Integrity, does the system achieve its purpose in terms of data processing. These three TSC are crucial to the operation, protection, and usability aspects of a software vendor, and Justuno has demonstrated operational effectiveness on all criteria. These are key points for those evaluating any SaaS solution, especially those that handle customer data and collection.





Justuno is a conversion optimization platform with personalization, onsite messaging, and AI-powered product recommendations that help high-growth brands turn more website visitors into customers. With a continued focus on super-segmented personalization and robust targeting both on and off-site, data integrity and privacy compliance is of utmost performance.





Justuno’s co-founder and CTO, Travis Logan, said this about the recent SOC 2 Type II certification:





“I’m pleased that our SOC 2 audit shows we have designed, implemented, and continually operated appropriate system controls for managing our customers’ data. In an increasingly data-driven society, where Justuno’s platform is constantly handling our customers’ data and sensitive information, it’s important that we hold ourselves to the highest standards around security, integrity, and privacy.”





