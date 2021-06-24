Splash Beverage Group Extends Reach Of Its SALT Tequila Brand; Engages With Distributing Giant Great Bay Distributors, Inc. To Drive Growth In Florida Markets

• SALT Tequila earns distribution from Great Bay Distributors Inc., Florida’s largest independently owned distributor of Anheuser Busch products



• The deal extends SALT Tequila's reach to nearly 3 million people in greater St. Petersburg area

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced its SALT tequila is now distributed by Great Bay Distributors Inc. (Great Bay), Florida's largest independent Anheuser Busch products distributor. The agreement complements the representation of Copa Di Vino, a premium single-serve wine that gained national attention on the investment television show Shark Tank.



Great Bay is one of the top independent distributors in the country, with a 350 member team combining to distribute top-performing brands, including Budweiser, Corona, Essentia Water, Modelo, Michelob Ultra, and Cutwater Spirits. Notably, the additions of Copa Di Vino and SALT Tequila enhance Great Bay's ability to meet marketplace demand for unique, premium quality brands. SALT Tequila is now represented by six Anheuser Busch distributors in Florida. Anheuser Busch distributors are actively building their spirits portfolio, with an emphasis on representing exclusive premium brands that have strong market penetrating potential.

Robert Nistico, CEO of Splash, said, "We're thrilled to engage Great Bay Distributors to champion SALT tequila into the St. Petersburg and neighboring markets. With over 350 experienced and dedicated Great Bay team members, SALT Tequila is in the hands of distribution experts, and we expect that the brand will enjoy swift market adoption under their leadership." He added, "The team at Great Bay is second to none, and beyond regular distribution, the team markets, promotes and sponsors many local events. Moreover, this new agreement does more than validate the premium quality of SALT Tequila; it also shows the respect it is earning from top-tier distribution companies."

SALT Tequila is a naturally flavored 100% Blanco agave tequila with a clean and sweet taste and is grown, distilled, and bottled in the Jalisco, Mexico region. It is believed to be the first agave 80 proof flavored tequila on the market, currently offered in berry, citrus, and salted chocolate flavors. The SALT brand targets sales from one of the fastest-growing alcoholic beverage categories, with annual tequila consumption in the U.S. up by 14% and the growth of flavored spirits reaching 10-times that of unflavored.

Commenting further, Nistico added, "When we invested in Copa di Vino, we knew we were buying a quality asset that is not only a best-in-class wine product but came with an established distribution network that can be leveraged for other premium Splash brands. That deal is already helping to create potentially massive value for our company and investors by allowing us to tap into that network and expand the distribution points for our compelling brands. This most recent agreement with Great Bay assures us that not only are our brands well- respected, but the way Splash Beverage does business is as well."

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group specializes in manufacturing, distribution, sales & marketing of various beverages across multiple channels. SBEV operates in both the non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage segments which they believe leverages efficiencies and dilutes risk.

SBEV believes its business model is unique as it ONLY develops/accelerates brands it perceives to have highly visible pre-existing brand awareness or pure category innovation.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation inability to enter into a definitive agreement with respect to the proposed transaction or to complete the transactions contemplated by the non-binding term sheet, matters discovered by the parties as they complete their respective due diligence investigation of the other. Other factors include the possibility that the proposed transaction does not close, including due to the failure to receive required security holder approvals, or the failure of other closing conditions. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

