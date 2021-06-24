Ahana Demonstrates Major Momentum in Customer and Community Adoption for Presto 1H 2021

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahana , the Presto company, today announced major momentum in customer and community adoption for the first half of the year. Ahana Cloud for Presto has seen strong adoption across many verticals in the mid-size and enterprise markets for its easy to use and high performance cloud managed service to query AWS S3 data lakes.



“With the rapid growth of data lakes today, companies are turning to SQL query engines like Presto to get fast insights directly on their data lakes and with other data sources,” said Steven Mih, CEO of Ahana. “Presto is increasingly becoming the de facto choice for SQL queries on the data lake because of its performance and open, flexible architecture. But for most companies, leveraging Presto can be complex and resource-intensive, and that’s where Ahana can help in making it incredibly easy to get the power of Presto for your AWS S3-based open data lake analytics. The momentum we’ve seen in the Presto community coupled with Ahana customer adoption and industry accolades is a testament to how critical Presto is to unlock data insights on the now ubiquitous data lake.”

Continuing Customer Success and New Customer Wins

Ahana has continued to grow its customer base across all verticals in the mid-size and enterprise markets, including companies in the telco, FinServ, AdTech, and security industries, and today there are dozens of companies using Ahana Cloud for Presto on AWS. Recent notable additions and success stories include Securonix, Dialog, Carbon, Rev, Metropolis, Requis, and Cartona.

Earlier this year, ad tech company Carbon shared at PrestoCon why they chose Ahana Cloud for Presto to power their customer-facing dashboards and eCommerce company Cartona presented their Ahana Cloud for Presto use case . Securonix , a leading security operations and analytics company, is one of the latest companies to deploy Ahana Cloud for Presto.

Sachin Nayyer, CEO at Securonix, said at the AWS Startup Showcase featuring Ahana , “We are very excited about our partnership with Presto and Ahana because Ahana provides us the ability to cloudify Presto, in addition to being our conduit to the Presto community. We believe this is the analytics solution of the future, and with Ahana for Presto we’re able to offer our customers data that’s queryable at an extremely fast speed at very reasonable price points. That has significant benefits for our customers.”

Open Source Presto Community Momentum

The Presto open source community has also continued to grow exponentially over the course of the year. March’s PrestoCon Day was the largest Presto event to date and featured sessions from Facebook on the Presto roadmap and Twitter on the RaptorX project, plus panel discussions on the Presto ecosystem and Presto, Today and Beyond.

At Percona Live Online, the biggest open source database conference in the world, the Presto community track had hundreds of attendees and featured sessions like the Kubernetes operator for Presto , how Facebook’s usage of Presto drives innovation , and many more from presenters at Facebook, Twitter, AWS and more.

Additionally, the Docker Sandbox Container for Presto hosted by Ahana has seen hundreds of thousands of pulls over the course of the year, demonstrating significant growth in Presto usage.

Global Presto meetups have grown in size to over 1,000 members across the globe in cities like New York City, London, Bangalore, Sydney, and more, and Presto Foundation membership has grown to ten companies with new members Intel and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

“As a member of the Presto Foundation, Intel is committed to working with the Presto open source project along with Ahana, Facebook, Uber and others to drive even more innovation and community engagement,” said Arijit Bandyopadhyay, CTO - Enterprise Analytics & AI, Head of Strategy - Enterprise & Cloud, Data Platforms Group at Intel Corporation. “We look forward to continuing to build on the fantastic momentum thus far and helping even more developers and enterprises get up and running with Presto.”

“The engagement we’re seeing within the community at meetups and events like PrestoCon Day and Percona Live coupled with the usage of the Docker container are indicative of how much the Presto project continues to grow,” said Dipti Borkar, Chairperson of the Presto Foundation Outreach Committee and Cofounder and Chief Product Officer, Ahana. “As Presto continues to be the de facto query engine for the data lake, we look forward to continuing to build a robust and vibrant community around the project and expand the use cases it supports.”

Product Accolades and Industry Recognition

Ahana has also received numerous new editorial and industry awards in 2021, including:

About Ahana

Ahana, the Presto company, offers the only managed service for Presto on AWS with the vision to simplify open data lake analytics. Presto, the open source project created by Facebook and used at Uber, Twitter and thousands more, is the de facto standard for fast SQL processing on data lakes. Ahana Cloud delivers the easiest Presto SaaS and enables data platform teams to provide high performance SQL analytics on their S3 data lakes and other data sources. As a leading member of the Presto community and Linux Foundation’s Presto Foundation, Ahana is also focused on fostering growth and evangelizing open source Presto. Founded in 2020, Ahana is headquartered in San Mateo, CA and operates as an all-remote company. Investors include GV, Lux Capital, and Leslie Ventures. Follow Ahana on LinkedIn , Twitter and PrestoDB Slack .

