BetterLife Secures Mitacs Funding in Collaboration with Carleton University Research Team for TD-0148A Preclinical Depression Studies

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“BetterLife” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETR / OTCQB: BETRF / FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments in mental disorders and viral infections, is pleased to announce that a joint application to the Mitacs Accelerate program, in collaboration with Dr. Argel Aguilar-Valles at Carleton University (Carleton) Department of Neuroscience, was successfully funded for research into the anti-depressant effects of TD-0148A in preclinical models of chronic depression.



TD-0148A is a second-generation lysergic acid diethylamide (“LSD”) derivative molecule that BetterLife believes will mimic the projected therapeutic potential of LSD without causing the undesirable psychoactive dissociative side effects, such as hallucinations.

"TD-0148A is a potential novel new therapy to treat debilitating psychiatric disorders with high unmet need, such as treatment-resistant severe depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. BetterLife’s goal is to bring this treatment to Investigational New Drug (IND) application and the clinic as soon as possible, and the scientific expertise of Carleton University’s team headed by Dr. Argel Aguilar-Valles at the Department of Neuroscience, is an ideal partner to help us realize our vision," said BetterLife's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ahmad Doroudian.

As part of the Accelerate Program funded by Mitacs, Dr. Argel Aguilar-Valles’ team will work with BetterLife to test TD-0148A in both in vitro and in vivo models that are established in their lab. The team’s expertise is to understand the molecular mechanisms that underlie psychiatric and neurodevelopmental disorders. They use a combination of biochemistry, molecular biology, neuronal culture and animal models (mice) to achieve this.

Dr. Argel Aguilar-Valles said, “We are delighted to have Mitacs’ support to examine BetterLife’s TD-0148A in our established animal depression models. The high rate of resistance to SSRI and other first-line treatments for major depressive disorder indicates an urgent unmet need for alternative anti-depressant treatments. LSD and other psychedelic drugs have been shown to have anti-depressant effects, but their hallucinogenic effects represent an undesirable side effect. Non-hallucinogenic derivatives of these drugs such as TD-0148A represent a promising alternative.”

About Carleton University, Department of Neuroscience

Carleton Neuroscience has an international reputation for research on stress and its effects on brain functioning and mental health. The department has an interdisciplinary approach to understanding the emergence, prevention and treatment of mental and physical disorders.

For more information, please visit www.carleton.ca/neuroscience.

About Mitacs

Mitacs is a not-for-profit organization that fosters growth and innovation in Canada by solving business challenges with research solutions from academic institutions. Mitacs is funded by the Government of Canada along with the Government of Alberta, the Government of British Columbia, Research Manitoba, the Government of New Brunswick, the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, the Government of Nova Scotia, the Government of Ontario, Innovation PEI, the Government of Quebec, the Government of Saskatchewan and the Government of Yukon.

For more information, please visit www.mitacs.ca.

About BetterLife Pharma Inc.

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of next generation psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders. Utilizing most advanced synthetic chemistry methods and drug delivery platform technologies, BetterLife is generating patent protected non-hallucinogenic compounds that will allow outpatient treatment of mental health disorders. BetterLife is also refining and developing drug candidates from a broad set of complementary interferon-based technologies which have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections.

For further information please visit www.abetterlifepharma.com.

