Osisko Development Intersects 17.16 g/t Gold Over 10.7 Meters at Valley Zone at Cariboo and Announces Annual Grant of Stock Options and RSUs to Officers

MONTREAL, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Development Corp. (“Osisko Development” or the “Company”) (TSX.V-ODV) is pleased to announce further drilling results from the 200,000-meter 2021 exploration and category conversion drill program campaign at its Cariboo Gold Project (“Cariboo”) in central British Columbia. A total of ten diamond drill rigs are currently on the Project.



Drilling Summary

A total of 68 holes and 30,000 drilled meters thus far in 2021 at Valley Zone, located between the Shaft and Cow deposits.

thus far in 2021 at Valley Zone, located between the Shaft and Cow deposits. Recent assay results include holes CM-21-001 to CM-21-016 (Figure 1).

(Figure 1). CM-21-005 intersected a modelled vein corridor that assayed 17.16 g/t Au over 10.7 meters , increasing confidence in the existing model (Figure 2).

, increasing confidence in the existing model (Figure 2). Drillhole CM-21-012 intersected 10 mineralized vein corridors at least 3 meters wide extending vein corridors down to vertical depths of 440 meters and additional high-grade samples including 150 g/t Au over 0.50 meters, 62.6 g/t Au over 0.50 meter and 52.9 g/t Au over 0.50 meter (Figure 3).

extending vein corridors down to vertical depths of 440 meters and additional high-grade samples including over 0.50 meters, over 0.50 meter and over 0.50 meter (Figure 3). Detailed drilling results, a drill hole location plan map and vertical cross section are presented at the end of this release.



Recent Drilling Highlights:

11.39 g/t Au over 4.35 meters in CM-21-002 including

over 4.35 meters in CM-21-002 including 93.60 g/t Au over 0.50 meter

over 0.50 meter 15.01 g/t Au over 5.10 meters in CM-21-004 including

over 5.10 meters in CM-21-004 including 80.20 g/t Au over 0.85 meter

over 0.85 meter 124.00 g/t Au over 0.65 meter in CM-21-004

over 0.65 meter in CM-21-004 11.54 g/t Au over 3.45 meters in CM-21-005 including

over 3.45 meters in CM-21-005 including 34.70 g/t Au over 1.00 meter

over 1.00 meter 17.16 g/t Au over 10.70 meters in CM-21-005 including

over 10.70 meters in CM-21-005 including 80.00 g/t Au over 1.20 meters

over 1.20 meters 7.86 g/t Au over 5.75 meters in CM-21-008 including

over 5.75 meters in CM-21-008 including 53.00 g/t Au over 0.80 meter

over 0.80 meter 4.99 g/t Au over 9.65 meters in CM-21-008

over 9.65 meters in CM-21-008 5.83 g/t Au over 15.15 meters in CM-21-008

over 15.15 meters in CM-21-008 75.30 g/t Au over 0.85 meter in CM-21-010

over 0.85 meter in CM-21-010 55.30 g/t Au over 0.50 meter in CM-21-012

over 0.50 meter in CM-21-012 11.15 g/t Au over 5.50 meters in CM-21-012 including

over 5.50 meters in CM-21-012 including 38.50 g/t Au over 0.70 meter

over 0.70 meter 73.32 g/t Au over 1.25 meters in CM-21-012 including

over 1.25 meters in CM-21-012 including 150.00 g/t Au over 0.60 meter in CM-21-012

over 0.60 meter in CM-21-012 13.35 g/t Au over 3.60 meters in CM-21-012

over 3.60 meters in CM-21-012 7.54 g/t Au over 5.40 meters in CM-21-012

over 5.40 meters in CM-21-012 62.60 g/t Au over 0.50 meter in CM-21-012

over 0.50 meter in CM-21-012 52.90 g/t Au over 0.50 meter in CM-21-012

over 0.50 meter in CM-21-012 5.62 g/t Au over 6.45 meters in CM-21-012

over 6.45 meters in CM-21-012 4.49 g/t Au over 12.00 meters in CM-21-013

over 12.00 meters in CM-21-013 6.81 g/t Au over 10.30 meters in CM-21-013

over 10.30 meters in CM-21-013 3.25 g/t Au over 16.35 meters in CM-21-015

Chris Lodder, President of Osisko Development commented, “The primary focus of the drilling at Valley Zone is to increase indicated category ounces to support our ongoing feasibility study. These excellent results from Valley Zone are hitting our designed targets and expanding the vein corridors at depth.”

Mineralized quartz veins on Cariboo are overall sub-vertical dip and northeast strike. Vein corridors are defined as a high-density network of mineralized quartz veins within the axis of the last folding events and hosted within a brittle meta-sandstone or calcareous meta-sandstone. Vein corridors are modelled at a minimum thickness of 2.0 meters and average about 4.5 meters true width. Individual mineralized veins within these corridors have widths varying from centimeters to several meters and strike lengths from a few meters to over 50 meters. These corridors have been defined from surface to a vertical depth averaging 300 meters and remain open for expansion at depth and along strike. Gold grades are intimately associated with quartz vein-hosted pyrite as well as pyritic, intensely silicified wall rock haloes in close proximity to the veins.

True widths are estimated to be 60% to 75% of reported core length intervals. Intervals not recovered by drilling were assigned zero grade. Top cuts have not been applied to high grade assays. Complete assay highlights are presented in Table 1, drill hole locations are listed in Table 2.

Corporate Matters

The Corporation is pleased to announce that incentive stock options have been granted to officers to purchase 492,600 common shares at a price of $7.10 for five years with vesting terms of; one third (1/3) on June 23rd 2022, one third (1/3) on June 23rd 2023 and one third (1/3) on June 23rd 2024. These options have been granted in accordance with the Corporation’s Stock Option Plan.

The Company has also granted an aggregate total of 427,100 restricted share units (“RSUs”) to officers in accordance with the RSU Plan of the Company. All RSUs will vest on June 23rd 2024.

Qualified Persons

Per National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Maggie Layman, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration of Osisko Development Corp., is a Qualified Person and has prepared, validated, and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.

Quality Assurance – Quality Control

Once received and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently stored on site at a secured facility in Wells, BC. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. Quality control (QC) samples are inserted at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry’s analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed, and 250 grams is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 1,000g screen metallic fire assay. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-elemental geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS).

About Osisko Development Corp.

Osisko Development Corp. is well-capitalized and uniquely positioned as a premier gold development company in North America to advance the Cariboo Gold Project and other Canadian and Mexican properties, with the objective of becoming the next mid-tier gold producer. The Cariboo Gold Project, located in central British Columbia, is Osisko Development's flagship asset with measured and indicated resources of 21.44 Mt at 4.6 Au g/t for a total of 3.2 million ounces of gold and inferred resource of 21.69 Mt at 3.9 Au g/t for a total of 2.7 million ounces of gold (see NI 43-101 Technical Report for resource October 5th, 2020). The considerable exploration potential at depth and along strike distinguishes the Cariboo Gold Project relative to other development assets as does the historically low, all-in discovery costs of US $19 per ounce. The Cariboo Gold Project is advancing through permitting as a 4,750 tonnes per day underground operation with a feasibility study on track for completion in the second half of 2021. Osisko Development's project pipeline is complemented by potential near-term production targeted from the San Antonio gold project, located in Sonora Mexico and early exploration stage properties including the Coulon Project and James Bay Properties located in Québec as well as the Guerrero Properties located in Mexico. Osisko Development began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ODV" on December 2, 2020.

Table 1: Cariboo Gold Project 2021 Length Weighted Drill Hole Gold Composites

HOLE ID FROM M TO (M) LENGTH (M) AU G/T CM-21-001 HOLE ABANDONDED CM-21-002 80.90 82.40 1.50 7.65 INCLUDING 80.90 81.90 1.00 9.46 217.55 221.90 4.35 11.39 INCLUDING 219.50 220.00 0.50 93.60 231.00 231.50 0.50 4.12 237.20 237.70 0.50 5.93 250.30 252.25 1.95 8.29 INCLUDING 251.10 251.75 0.65 23.70 CM-21-003 77.50 78.00 0.50 4.40 151.00 151.60 0.60 21.20 157.80 158.50 0.70 16.40 168.50 169.00 0.50 9.54 179.00 181.90 2.90 3.34 INCLUDING 179.50 180.50 1.00 8.74 186.85 187.35 0.50 6.45 195.00 195.70 0.70 16.50 205.85 206.35 0.50 6.77 292.20 293.70 1.50 3.82 294.90 295.85 0.95 3.50 CM-21-004 10.50 11.75 1.25 5.60 40.50 41.00 0.50 5.60 44.65 45.15 0.50 3.15 77.85 79.50 1.65 7.69 INCLUDING 78.35 79.50 1.15 10.55 93.55 98.65 5.10 15.01 INCLUDING 97.80 98.65 0.85 80.20 106.85 109.40 2.55 5.98 INCLUDING 108.70 109.40 0.70 18.65 121.45 122.10 0.65 124.00 167.50 169.55 2.05 3.77 INCLUDING 167.50 168.00 0.50 11.25 CM-21-005 162.10 162.60 0.50 4.07 171.00 175.80 4.80 5.46 INCLUDING 171.00 171.50 0.50 44.70 200.40 201.75 1.35 5.11 INCLUDING 201.00 201.75 0.75 7.41 205.50 206.00 0.50 17.60 208.75 212.20 3.45 11.54 INCLUDING 211.20 212.20 1.00 34.70 217.45 222.00 4.55 3.74 INCLUDING 217.45 218.25 0.80 6.95 AND 219.25 220.05 0.80 2.64 AND 221.45 222.00 0.55 16.80 228.10 238.80 10.70 17.16 INCLUDING 228.10 229.35 1.25 20.20 AND 229.35 230.85 1.50 9.67 AND 231.60 232.35 0.75 34.30 AND 232.35 233.20 0.85 22.10 AND 233.20 234.40 1.20 80.00 263.40 264.80 1.40 4.67 318.70 319.40 0.70 5.05 CM-21-006 95.40 96.00 0.60 5.78 103.45 104.50 1.05 4.53 INCLUDING 103.45 103.95 0.50 6.48 120.30 120.90 0.60 4.88 160.10 161.00 0.90 3.07 177.00 177.60 0.60 8.66 294.00 295.50 1.50 10.30 309.70 312.65 2.95 5.16 INCLUDING 312.00 312.65 0.65 7.49 419.20 422.30 3.10 7.43 INCLUDING 419.20 420.15 0.95 18.95 447.30 448.10 0.80 14.05 460.00 460.50 0.50 3.96 462.70 463.20 0.50 4.89 481.00 481.80 0.80 3.43 504.50 505.60 1.10 4.14 514.40 520.30 5.90 3.53 INCLUDING 518.10 518.70 0.60 27.50 AND 519.80 520.30 0.50 5.05 527.25 527.80 0.55 11.25 CM-21-006-1 179.50 185.80 6.30 2.82 INCLUDING 180.00 180.50 0.50 22.60 287.50 288.00 0.50 5.27 314.50 316.50 2.00 8.40 INCLUDING 314.50 315.00 0.50 18.40 AND 315.00 315.50 0.50 13.10 438.60 439.10 0.50 8.98 442.40 443.45 1.05 7.97 447.50 448.00 0.50 3.73 449.00 449.50 0.50 6.59 453.20 453.70 0.50 2.97 468.05 470.65 2.60 4.25 475.50 476.00 0.50 20.20 493.25 498.00 4.75 3.46 INCLUDING 495.65 497.10 1.45 7.40 716.85 717.85 1.00 6.19 INCLUDING 716.85 717.35 0.50 10.25 CM-21-007 50.35 50.85 0.50 3.90 81.90 82.55 0.65 3.08 96.65 100.00 3.35 2.91 INCLUDING 96.65 97.80 1.15 6.48 161.75 162.40 0.65 5.36 241.00 241.60 0.60 6.35 CM-21-008 146.25 152.00 5.75 7.86 INCLUDING 151.20 152.00 0.80 53.00 169.50 179.15 9.65 4.99 INCLUDING 169.50 170.90 1.40 9.18 AND 170.90 171.70 0.80 3.21 AND 175.00 176.50 1.50 9.06 AND 178.65 179.15 0.50 37.60 192.50 193.00 0.50 6.24 205.90 207.00 1.10 4.09 232.00 235.00 3.00 4.63 INCLUDING 234.15 235.00 0.85 10.05 349.65 364.80 15.15 5.83 INCLUDING 349.65 350.15 0.50 7.36 AND 350.75 352.00 1.25 16.25 AND 353.00 354.50 1.50 11.10 AND 358.00 358.60 0.60 7.27 AND 361.50 362.00 0.50 30.40 AND 362.50 363.00 0.50 14.65 AND 363.00 363.50 0.50 7.29 418.50 419.00 0.50 3.14 CM-21-009 17.50 18.00 0.50 5.52 52.10 52.70 0.60 22.90 82.50 83.15 0.65 6.11 101.00 102.00 1.00 14.25 188.65 192.85 4.20 3.52 INCLUDING 188.65 189.15 0.50 19.85 AND 192.30 192.85 0.55 6.78 CM-21-010 82.95 83.80 0.85 75.30 95.85 96.85 1.00 4.05 98.85 100.00 1.15 3.02 190.10 190.85 0.75 4.71 242.05 242.55 0.50 12.70 260.55 261.20 0.65 3.13 CM-21-011 38.00 41.50 3.50 3.23 INCLUDING 38.00 38.50 0.50 19.35 115.90 117.00 1.10 6.28 288.20 288.80 0.60 5.70 CM-21-012 56.90 57.40 0.50 55.30 123.75 124.25 0.50 6.47 241.85 242.50 0.65 3.03 248.45 252.15 3.70 5.97 INCLUDING 248.45 248.95 0.50 28.80 258.60 262.50 3.90 3.28 INCLUDING 261.50 262.00 0.50 8.27 265.00 270.50 5.50 11.15 INCLUDING 265.50 266.20 0.70 38.50 AND 266.20 266.90 0.70 14.50 AND 266.90 267.40 0.50 19.25 273.65 275.80 2.15 7.25 INCLUDING 273.65 274.15 0.50 16.50 274.80 275.80 1.00 7.29 307.75 309.00 1.25 73.32 INCLUDING 308.40 309.00 0.60 150.00 319.10 319.70 0.60 8.47 339.80 340.30 0.50 3.75 362.75 366.35 3.60 13.35 INCLUDING 362.75 363.25 0.50 31.30 AND 363.25 364.10 0.85 25.50 AND 365.75 366.35 0.60 10.65 371.25 375.00 3.75 5.26 INCLUDING 371.25 371.80 0.55 15.50 AND 374.00 374.50 0.50 19.90 381.40 381.90 0.50 3.59 383.50 388.90 5.40 7.54 INCLUDING 384.25 384.75 0.50 7.96 AND 386.15 387.00 0.85 19.25 AND 387.00 387.70 0.70 19.90 396.85 397.35 0.50 62.60 404.70 408.10 3.40 5.17 INCLUDING 404.70 405.20 0.50 9.76 AND 406.30 407.10 0.80 12.15 415.15 415.75 0.60 12.10 428.75 429.30 0.55 8.12 446.50 448.00 1.50 4.01 471.15 471.70 0.55 13.20 487.25 487.75 0.50 5.75 490.80 495.10 4.30 5.41 INCLUDING 492.65 493.25 0.60 9.73 AND 493.80 494.60 0.80 12.45 524.90 525.40 0.50 52.90 559.50 560.00 0.50 5.14 572.80 576.45 3.65 6.15 INCLUDING 572.80 573.30 0.50 16.50 AND 573.30 573.80 0.50 10.85 AND 575.85 576.45 0.60 10.40 588.00 588.50 0.50 4.44 599.00 600.50 1.50 5.37 INCLUDING 599.00 599.50 0.50 13.00 608.85 609.35 0.50 10.70 610.95 617.40 6.45 5.62 INCLUDING 610.95 611.45 0.50 5.69 AND 614.10 614.60 0.50 13.10 AND 614.60 615.10 0.50 7.18 AND 615.10 615.80 0.70 21.30 AND 616.30 616.90 0.60 6.17 CM-21-013 60.55 61.05 0.50 16.75 126.90 128.30 1.40 7.95 166.00 178.00 12.00 4.49 INCLUDING 167.50 168.65 1.15 16.90 AND 169.95 171.40 1.45 6.48 210.00 211.50 1.50 9.69 255.55 265.85 10.30 6.81 INCLUDING 255.55 256.10 0.55 21.30 AND 258.85 260.00 1.15 11.35 AND 262.20 263.00 0.80 30.70 276.00 276.70 0.70 5.29 333.25 334.00 0.75 7.02 353.50 354.40 0.90 6.22 371.50 373.10 1.60 7.47 INCLUDING 372.45 373.10 0.65 11.70 392.40 395.75 3.35 5.32 INCLUDING 392.40 393.35 0.95 7.46 AND 395.15 395.75 0.60 17.50 474.50 475.45 0.95 8.50 618.00 618.50 0.50 3.25 641.50 649.40 7.90 3.17 INCLUDING 642.30 643.00 0.70 6.28 AND 646.30 646.80 0.50 11.35 CM-21-014 155.70 159.30 3.60 6.43 INCLUDING 155.70 156.20 0.50 22.80 AND 158.80 159.30 0.50 21.80 266.80 275.50 8.70 2.78 INCLUDING 266.80 267.30 0.50 20.00 AND 272.00 272.80 0.80 5.29 AND 274.20 275.50 1.30 6.31 313.25 318.50 5.25 4.32 INCLUDING 313.25 314.25 1.00 14.05 AND 317.90 318.50 0.60 8.28 CM-21-015 66.15 82.50 16.35 3.25 INCLUDING 68.60 69.25 0.65 11.40 AND 73.05 74.45 1.40 12.80 AND 77.10 77.60 0.50 4.21 AND 77.60 78.10 0.50 12.85 AND 81.25 82.50 1.25 4.57 110.25 110.75 0.50 29.10 126.05 126.55 0.50 15.90 288.75 289.25 0.50 9.88 293.50 294.00 0.50 24.00 303.70 304.20 0.50 5.29 316.70 319.35 2.65 13.67 INCLUDING 316.70 317.55 0.85 16.35 AND 317.55 318.05 0.50 33.90 321.00 321.50 0.50 9.83 324.50 327.75 3.25 3.48 INCLUDING 325.30 325.80 0.50 11.70 AND 327.25 327.75 0.50 7.22 331.40 332.00 0.60 19.75 CM-21-016 25.00 26.10 1.10 6.09 38.60 39.10 0.50 8.93 50.65 51.30 0.65 7.47

Table 2: Drill Hole Locations and Orientations