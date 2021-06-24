Aleafia Health Expands Bogart’s Kitchen Edibles Portfolio with Launch of Salted Caramel Pretzel Bites

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTCQX: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”), a global leader in cannabis wellness products and services, today announced the expansion of its cannabis edibles portfolio with the first of its kind of Salted Caramel Pretzel Bites. The new format is now available and sold under the Company’s cannabis edibles brand Bogart’s Kitchen, joining the previously released THC and CBD Soft Chews.



“Today’s launch rounds out what is quickly becoming one of the most diverse and differentiated cannabis product portfolios in the Canadian market. Through identifying gaps in the product marketplace, we have introduced a totally unique form factor that we expect will delight new and experienced cannabis consumers,” said Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic. “Through the launch of 18 unique product SKUs this calendar year, deployed through multiple channels, our team has demonstrated tremendous executional capabilities. This has resulted in strong sequential growth in the sale of cannabis products this quarter.”

Each pretzel bite features a pair of sweet and salty pretzels sandwiching a creamy cannabis-infused caramel. There are two pretzel bites per package, each containing five mg of THC. The highly differentiated format is designed and produced in the commercial kitchens of Aleafia Health’s product innovation centre in Paris, Ont. Bogart’s Kitchen, part of the Sunday Market brand family, features five distinct brands with differentiated products tailored to specific consumer segments.

For Investor & Media Relations:

Nicholas Bergamini, VP Investor Relations

1-833-879-2533

IR@AleafiaHealth.com

LEARN MORE: www.AleafiaHealth.com

About Aleafia Health:

Aleafia Health is a vertically integrated and federally licensed Canadian cannabis company offering cannabis health and wellness services and products in Canada and with sales and operations in Australia and Germany. The Company operates medical clinics, education centres and production facilities for the production and sale of cannabis.

Aleafia Health owns four significant licensed cannabis production facilities, including the first large-scale, legal outdoor cultivation facility in Canadian history. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of commercially proven, high-margin derivative products including oils, capsules, edibles, sublingual strips, and vapes. Aleafia Health operates the largest national network of medical cannabis clinics and education centres staffed by MDs, nurse practitioners and educators and operates internationally in three continents.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained in this news release. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks contained in the Company’s annual information form filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a9c18fe-1cc6-4f50-a3b0-fc1f24410518