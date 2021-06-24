Singapore Sport Science Conference: Attend In-Person - Singapore, December 7th-8th, 2021

Dublin, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021 Asia-Singapore Conference on Sport Science 'LIVE'" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

We're pleased to announce that Asia-Singapore Conference on Sport Science (ACSS 2021), will be live, in-person, in Singapore from December 7-8, 2021! Learn from the masters of Sport Science at the premier conference for the sporting community.

ACSS 2021, themed "A Multidisciplinary Approach to Enhance Sport Performance", the two-day Conference will offer participants the opportunity to learn about the latest trends and best practices in the world of Sport Science. Leading academic scientists, researchers and research scholars will attend to exchange and share their experiences and research results on all aspects of Sport Science.

We encourage research papers and training approaches based on integrating different disciplines applied in Sports Science to enhance sports performance to be submitted to the conference. Expect presentations on the most recent innovations, trends, and concerns, as well as practical challenges encountered and solutions adopted in the fields of Sport Science.

Due to the persistence of COVID-19, the conference will be conducted in a 'Hybrid Format'.

Special theme for ACSS: 'A Multidisciplinary Approach to Enhance Sport Performance'

What can you expect at ACSS 2021?

Ample interaction opportunities for ACSS delegates

Top Singapore hospitality for all attending delegates

An intellectually stimulating scientific program featuring more than 100 presentations by leading researchers, teachers, and practitioners

An opportunity for East-West science and practice collaborations at ACSS

Who Should Attend:

Researchers and Professionals involved in Sports Science. Anybody with a passion for Sports. Expect to gain a deeper understanding of the subject and receive expert advice and information

