Pipefy Named “Employee Onboarding Solution of the Year” By RemoteTech Breakthrough

San Francisco, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipefy, the workflow management software that empowers doers and transforms the way teams work, today announced it has been selected as winner of the “Employee Onboarding Solution of the Year” award in the 2021 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards conducted by RemoteTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services empowering remote work and distributed teams around the globe.

“From collecting documentation through public forms, signing contracts and preparing technical infrastructure for a new employee, the employee onboarding process presents many opportunities for human error - especially if the process is manual and being managed across multiple channels like email, spreadsheets or chat tools,” said Alessio Alionço, Founder and CEO at Pipefy. “Pipefy breaks through the silos by empowering citizen developers within the HR organization to design and deploy automated and integrated employee onboarding processes without writing a single line of code. Congratulations to the entire Pipefy team for winning the ‘Employee Onboarding Solution of the Year’ award.”

“The shift to digital work has put immense pressure on HR teams,” said Ananth Avva, President and COO at Pipefy. “Heavy-weight, legacy HCM systems of record are not keeping up with the times. They’re expensive to maintain, difficult to customize and require a great deal of IT engagement. Pipefy has returned the power to HR professionals by offering an affordable and intuitive platform to automate HR processes and streamline work across teams and systems.”

Pipefy's no code platform enables non-technical HR professionals to build a flexible, agile employee experience. Pipefy offers several features to empower teams to centralize and optimize their work. Shared inbox ensures that employee cases like transfer requests, PTO, review cycles, and escalations aren't missed. Employee portals provide a one-stop-shop experience where HR teams can quickly submit requests and/or find resources they need. With Pipefy’s automation engine, HR teams can scale effectively through templatized responses and/or dynamic forms so HR professionals can be more focused on people, not tasks. HR teams at VTEX, James Delivery and Carglass have already found success with Pipefy’s HR platform.

The RemoteTech Breakthrough “Employee Onboarding Solution of the Year” award follows Pipefy’s recent recognition by G2 as a leader in their Summer 2021 Best Business Process Management Software and Best Workflow Management Software categories, and on the heels of new offers - Forms, a solution that turns smart forms into workflows and Shared Inbox, that enables users to automate responses and improve shared email visibility. A new product focused on databases is expected to launch this fall.

“As COVID-19 caused debilitating harm to many businesses who had not yet undergone digital transformation, Pipefy decided to offer their platform for free to teams with five or less users. This empowered HR teams to design and automate their onboarding processes without IT or budget impact,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards. “By automating manual tasks like notifications and emails, HR teams could then focus on what really matters: people. We are so thrilled to recognize Pipefy with this award.”

The mission of the annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the remote technology industry today. This year’s program attracted more than 1,450 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

Share this on social: @Pipefy selected as winner of the “Employee Onboarding Solution of the Year” award in the 2021 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards. #workflowmanagement #automation #hrautomation #nocode #citizendeveloper #hr

####

About Pipefy

Pipefy is the workflow management software that increases team productivity, centralizes data and standardizes processes for teams like Finance, HR, Customer Service, and more so those requesting services, those processing the requests and those managing the operation are more efficient. Through automated workflows and a no/low-code platform, Pipefy enhances speed, increases visibility, and delivers higher quality outcomes with ready-to-use, customizable workflows. Digitally transform your team in a matter of hours, not weeks or months. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Try Pipefy today!

About RemoteTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in technologies, services, companies and products that empower remote work and distributed teams around the globe. The RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of technology companies and solutions in categories including messaging & communication, project management, virtual events, team collaboration, virtual offices, collaborative design and more. For more information visit RemoteTechBreakthrough.com.

Attachment