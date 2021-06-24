ZTE Corporation ZXRAN V9200 5G NR Digital Baseband Unit (BBU) Analysis Report 2021

Dublin, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ZTE ZXRAN V9200" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the ZTE Corporation ZXRAN V9200 5G NR Digital Baseband Unit (BBU). This product supports single mode 5G NR RRUs and AAUs.

Features

System Functional Description

System Level Block Diagrams

High Level Mechanical Analysis Heat Sink Heat Fins

High Level PCB Analysis

Component Diagrams Semiconductor/component locations on PCB

High Level Bill of Materials Semiconductor ICs (ASICs, FPGAs, memory, logic, power, etc.) Passive/other components (Transformers, Power inductors, Power capacitors, power/datacom/optical connectors) Complete Part Number/Marking Component Manufacturer Identification Function Component Description Package Type

Excludes analysis of passive chip resistors, capacitors, and inductors

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Active/Passive Component Summary

Important Note:

CHAPTER 1: ZTE 5G BBU

Overview of Baseband Unit

CHAPTER 2: V9200 CHASSIS

2.1 Dummy Slot Unit

CHAPTER 3: FAN ARRAY UNIT VFC1

3.1 Front Panel Assembly

3.2 Fan Array Module

3.3 Fan Controller Module

CHAPTER 4: POWER SUPPLY VPDC1

4.1 Power Distribution Unit PCB Analysis

CHAPTER 5: SWITCHING/TRANSPORT UNIT VSWC2

CHAPTER 6: BASEBAND PROCESSING UNIT VBPC5

APPENDIX A COMPONENT ANALYSIS

APPENDIX B ACTIVE COMPONENTS BY SUPPLIER

APPENDIX C PASSIVE COMPONENTS BY SUPPLIER

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zclebq



