Worldwide Smartphones Market Trends and Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2025

The economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic across the world resulted in a sharp slowdown in demand for new smartphones in 2020, but smartphone sales are expected to surge worldwide in 2021 and to increase throughout the forecast period.

The worldwide smartphone market is characterised by increasingly saturated developed markets and emerging markets that have a strong potential for growth. This report investigates the various drivers and idiosyncrasies of eight regional markets and identifies issues and opportunities that operators and vendors must be aware of.

This Report Provides:

Connections and sales for smartphone markets worldwide, for 8 regions and for 63 countries

Key worldwide and regional trends

Smartphone sales by manufacturer (2016-2020)

A 5G smartphone unit connection and sales forecast.

Report Coverage

Geographical Coverage

Central and Eastern Europe (CEE)

China

Developed Asia-Pacific (DVAP)

Emerging Asia-Pacific excluding China (EMAP)

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

North America (NA)

Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA)

Western Europe (WE)

Worldwide

Key Metrics

Worldwide

Unit sales of mobile handsets (smartphones and non-smartphones)

Mobile handset connections (smartphones and non-smartphones)

Sales of 5G-enabled mobile handsets (smartphones)

Connections from 5G-enabled mobile handsets (smartphones)

Smartphone sales by manufacturer (2016-2020)

Regional

Unit sales of mobile handsets (smartphones and non-smartphones)

Mobile handset connections (smartphones and non-smartphones)

Sales of 5G-enabled mobile handsets (smartphones)

Connections from 5G-enabled mobile handsets (smartphones)

Key Topics Covered:

Worldwide Trends Regional Trends Forecast Methodology and Assumptions

