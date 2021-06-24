VOLTRON TRAVEL TO PARTNER WITH THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND

LOS ANGELES, CA., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyrese Gibson, international box office star and six-time GRAMMY Award® nominee today announced an exclusive partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) and Voltron Travel, LLC, of which he is CEO and President. TMCF provides scholarships and other educational opportunities for thousands of students every year.

Gibson, currently starring in F9: The Fast Saga says, “Partnering with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund is a true privilege. Voltron Travel is fully committed to empowering black excellence by investing in the next generation of entrepreneurs and leaders.”

To kick-start the partnership, Gibson has initially pledged $100,000 of Voltron Travel’s profits based on a percentage of net sales.

In addition, the collaboration will launch with an exciting opportunity to directly impact HBCU students’ classroom experience. The “Back-to-School Success Kit" will provide select students from across the Black College Community an opportunity to receive a “success” package including school supplies, gear, and travel vouchers.

“We applaud Tyrese Gibson and Voltron Travel for their commitment to the Black College Community,” TMCF Vice President of Development Betsy Burton-Strunk said. “Finding partners with shared values is a high priority for TMCF and the students we serve. Voltron Travel, like TMCF, is committed to education and serving its community. With those things in common, we look forward to the great things that will come from their support and engagement with TMCF.”

TMCF member-schools include America’s publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs). As the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community, TMCF works to help identify and nurture HBCU students to become the next generation of global leaders.

Gibson recently relaunched Voltron Travel, an online travel platform powered by Priceline® Partner Network. It is currently the first and only Black-owned service of its kind dedicated to providing an exceptional booking experience for people of color.

Kayla Dickin, Strategic Partnerships at Priceline Partner Network shares, “At Priceline, we believe every trip is a big deal. Supplying Voltron Travel with world class hotel, flight and rental car deals allow us to broaden our mission and help millions of travelers be there for the moments that matter.”

To learn more about this new partnership and to book travel while making a difference for TMCF, please visit www.VoltronTravel.com

About Tyrese Gibson

Tyrese Gibson is one of the world’s most beloved and bankable performers. His success as a six-time GRAMMY® nominee, American Music Award winner, and RIAA Platinum-certified R&B recording artist is matched only by his proven box office endurance. In an acting career spanning two decades, Gibson’s films have grossed over $9 billion at the global box office. Most notably, he is a fan favorite in two of the biggest international blockbuster film franchises of all time – Fast & Furious and Transformers. He made his film debut in John Singleton’s Baby Boy.

About Voltron Travel

Founded by award-winning recording artist and international box office star Tyrese Gibson, Voltron Travel is an online travel platform powered by Priceline®. It is currently the first and only Black-owned service of its kind dedicated to providing an exceptional booking experience for people of color. www.VoltronTravel.com

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.

TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.

About Priceline

Priceline, part of Booking Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BKNG], is a world leader in travel deals. Priceline offers exclusive discounts on hotels, flights, alternative accommodations, rental cars, cruises and packages. We offer more than a million lodging properties, helping travelers find the right accommodation at the right price. We negotiate great deals every day, and put our best pricing on the Priceline app. Our deep discounts on hotels, flights, rental cars and more are also exclusively distributed through our partnership brand, Priceline Partner Network. With free cancellation for many rates, 24-hour customer assistance and the option for both pre-paid and pay upon arrival reservations, Priceline helps millions of travelers be there for the moments that matter. For us, every trip is a big deal.

