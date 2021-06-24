China Hydrogen Fuel Cell and Fuel Cell Vehicle Markets Report 2021: Chinese Vendors Jump into the Hydrogen Refueling Station Industry Chain to Create Business Opportunities

Dublin, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Outlook for China's Hydrogen Fuel Cell and Fuel Cell Vehicle Markets " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of fuel cell development, looks at government policy and industrial development of fuel cell and FCEV (Full Cell EV) in China, and examines their future development.

As cell technology advances, fuel cells have been widely adopted due to their high energy efficiency, sustainability, and low noise levels. Transportation has become a major application area for hydrogen fuel cells in the downstream segment and is expected to grow further. Fuel cell vehicles can make up for the weaknesses of BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicle). Currently, China leads the world in hydrogen production.

Due to the governments' carbon emission reduction targets and the advantages of using hydrogen fuel cells in commercial vehicles, China has long focused on the development of hydrogen energy, fuel cells, and FCEVs.

List of Topics

Development of fuel cell, touching on the advantage of fuel cell EV (Electric Vehicles) and differences with battery EV

Development of fuel cell and fuel cell EVs, touching on central and local government policy in China

Development of the full cell and fuel cell EV industries in China, touching on fuel cell types and major international and Chinese suppliers

Development of the full cell and fuel cell EV markets in China, touching on their production volume, and includes production and development of heavy-duty trucks and forklifts in China

Key Topics Covered:

1.Transportation Drives Fuel Cell Development

1.1 Increased Application of Fuel Cells in Transportation

1.2 Long Cell Lifetime and Zero Emissions the Biggest Advantages of FCEVs

2. China's Fuel Cell and FCEV Development Policies

2.1 Increased Policy Support to Accelerate Industry Development

2.2 Local Governments Roll out Hydrogen Energy Policies in Full Swing

3. Development of China's Fuel Cell and FCEV Industries

3.1 PEMFC Fit for Automotive Use and to Become Mainstream Technology

3.2 Fuel Cell Stack at the Core of FCEV Technology and Cost

3.3 MEA Plays a Key Role in PEMFC Performance; Bipolar Plates Provide Gas Flow Channels

3.4 BOP the Key to Fuel Cell Stack Reliability; CEM the Core of BOP

3.5 Chinese Vendors Jump into the Hydrogen Refueling Station Industry Chain to Create Business Opportunities

3.6 China Needs to Work Harder on Domestic Production of Key Components for Fuel Cells

3.6.1 China Lags Far behind in Technology and Mass Production Capability for Fuel Cell Stacks and Key Components

4.Outlook for China's Hydrogen Fuel Cell and FCEV Markets

4.1 FCEV Production and Sales Volume Remains Small but Projected to Grow Strongly in 2021

4.2 China to Focus on Commercial FCEVs

4.3 Increased Importance of Heavy-duty Trucks in China's Commercial FCEV Development

4.4 Forklifts another Trend in China's Commercial FCEV Development

5. Analyst Perspective

Appendix



