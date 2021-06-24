Anna Braglia Endowed Young Investigator Award in Cancer Supportive Care, supported by Helsinn, awarded to Patrick Johnson, MD

Lugano, Switzerland, June 24, 2021 – Helsinn, a Swiss Biopharmaceutical Group with an innovative R&D pipeline in cancer supportive care and oncology therapeutics, strategically investing in a fully integrated targeted therapy structure to develop, manufacture and commercialize small molecules in precision medicine with higher market potential, in conjunction with the Conquer Cancer®, the ASCO Foundation, today announces Patrick Johnson, MD, as the 2021 recipient of the Anna Braglia Endowed Young Investigator Award in Cancer Supportive Care.

Conquer Cancer’s Young Investigator Award (YIA) funds physicians who are in the final years of training to aid their transition from a fellowship program to a faculty appointment. The YIA is a one-year $50,000 grant that aims to promote quality research in clinical oncology.

Dr. Johnson is one of the chief hematology/oncology fellows at the Dana-Farber/Mass General Brigham fellowship program and will soon be transitioning to a faculty position at the Center for Lymphoma at Massachusetts General Hospital. Specializing in lymphoma and cellular therapies, Dr Johnson’s academic work aims to develop strategies, interventions, and therapies that improve the quality of life and care delivery for patients with hematologic malignancies. His current research into the impact of educational video intervention on patient understanding of complex health information, involved the development of an educational video aimed at CAR T-cell therapy patients. The funds from the grant will be utilized to progress Dr. Johnson’s proposed study into assessing whether educational videos will have an impact on the patient’s knowledge and preference for CAR T-cell therapy, self-efficacy, prognostic understanding, psychological distress, and uncertainty with decisions.

Established in 2016, the endowed YIA honors the life of Anna Braglia, the wife of Helsinn Group Founder and Chairman Gabriele Braglia and mother of Helsinn Group Vice Chairman and CEO Riccardo Braglia, who passed away in 2015. Helsinn endowed this award, which is part of Conquer Cancer’s Grants and Awards Program, to encourage more aspiring physicians by supporting them to move into all areas of oncology as they transition from academia into research.

Riccardo Braglia, Helsinn Group Vice Chairman and CEO, commented: “We are extremely impressed by the work Dr. Johnson and his research team are currently carrying out and are excited at the prospect of his proposed study into allowing patients to gain a better understanding of their disease and the treatment options available. Here at Helsinn, cancer care is at the forefront of everything we do and we are delighted to be aiding the development of this innovative and forward -thinking strategy to improve care delivery for patients.”

Dr. Patrick Johnson MD, said: “It is a true honor to be receiving the Young Investigator Award and to be recognized and supported by prestigious institutions like Conquer Cancer and Helsinn. I am hopeful that we will see a positive impact through the use of educational materials such as the one developed for CAR T-cell therapy patients, which could potentially pave the way for this kind of resource to be brought into day-to-day medical practice.”

About the Helsinn Group

Helsinn is a Swiss Biopharmaceutical Group with an innovative R&D pipeline in cancer supportive care and oncology therapeutics, strategically investing in a fully integrated targeted therapy structure to develop, manufacture and commercialize small molecules in precision medicine with higher market potential, thanks to a consolidated track record, a solid revenue stream in B2B and strong cash flow and cash position.

Helsinn is building market differentiation in B2C in the U.S. and China and is owned by a third-generation healthcare entrepreneurial family.

Since 1976, Helsinn has been improving the lives of patients, guided by core family values of respect, integrity and quality and through a unique integrated licensing business model, and by collaborating with success in about 190 countries with long-standing partners, who share our values.

The Group’s pharmaceutical business (Helsinn Healthcare S.A.) is headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland with operating subsidiaries in the U.S. (Helsinn Therapeutics (U.S.), Inc.) and China (Helsinn Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co., Ltd) which market the Group’s products directly in these countries. The Group has additional operating subsidiaries in Switzerland (Helsinn Advanced Synthesis S.A., an active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturer) and Ireland (Helsinn Birex Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a drug product manufacturer).

Helsinn Group plays an active and central role in promoting social transformation in favor of people and the environment. Corporate social responsibility is at the heart of everything we do which is reinforced in the company's strategic plan by a commitment to sustainable growth.

To learn more about Helsinn Group please visit www.helsinn.com

