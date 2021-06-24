Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB) (OTCQX: RWBYF) Focused on Becoming ‘Super State’ Operator

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio – Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB) (OTCQX: RWBYF) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “A Lesson in Cannabis: Second Mover Can Be Better Position.”

While most think that trumpeting first-mover status is the optimal position, that isn’t always necessarily true. Look what happened to MySpace and AIM (AOL Instant Messenger) as they faded to irrelevance as Snapchat, TikTok and Instagram exploded in popularity to challenge incumbent platforms. Second movers can enjoy advantages as they learn from pioneering entities that paved the way. Specific to the cannabis business, there is no shortage of companies that learned from sad experience the price to pay for expanding too fast, overpaying for acquisitions, or building a business a mile wide and a foot deep.

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB) (OTCQX: RWBYF) is a compelling mix of old and new that is methodically building a commanding position in the United States as a multi-state operator (MSO). In fact, the company refers to itself as a “super state operator,” a reflection of its strategy to remain hyperfocused on dominating specific markets before expanding to others, which ensures it doesn’t get spread too thin. The company has the capital to move aggressively after raising $44.5 million this month, part of which went to retire $7.7 million in debt.

About Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.

Red White & Bloom Brands is positioning itself to be one of the top-three, multistate cannabis operators active in the U.S. legal cannabis and hemp sector. RWB is predominantly focusing its investments on major U.S. markets, including Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, Arizona and California, with respect to cannabis, as well as the United States and internationally for hemp-based CBD products.

