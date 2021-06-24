AgEagle™ Aerial Systems Expands HempOverview™ Licensing Agreement with State of Florida

Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services Upgrades to

Full HempOverview Suite of Capabilities

AgEagle to Also Provide Custom Registration Platform for More Than

500 Endangered and Commercially Exploited Plants in Florida

WICHITA, Kan., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle™ Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry leading drone solutions provider, today announced the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) has expanded its licensing of AgEagle’s HempOverview Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, providing access to the platform’s full suite of technology-enabled capabilities.

In November 2019, FDACS originally licensed HempOverview’s registration module to manage its online application submission and registration process for hemp growers and their farms and hemp fields for the 2020, 2021 and 2022 planting seasons. The recent licensing expansion allows FDACS to leverage the full breadth and power of HempOverview’s software platform which includes four comprehensive modules: registration, real-time best management practices, oversight and enforcement, and reporting. Included among a broad range of advanced features and enhanced functionality, FDACS will engage HempOverview for:

Unique QR code generation on licenses and Certificates of Analysis;

Increased automated reporting solutions;

Customer Service Representative available for customer response and help with online service;

In-map note-taking and geo-located document uploading capabilities; and

Auto-generated hemp crop destruction orders based on THC testing results.



Holly Bell, Director of Cannabis at FDACS, stated: “Within the next few years, hemp farming in Florida is expected to represent approximately half the size of the state’s citrus industry – growth that is largely being driven by commercial demand for hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD). With well over 11,000 licensed acres of hemp cultivation registered to date in our state, AgEagle’s HempOverview technology has proven to be instrumental in allowing our department to electronically process registrations with great ease and efficiency. Consequently, we are very excited to be expanding our use of HempOverview to streamline and automate all of the complexities associated with effectively scaling end-to-end oversight and compliance of Florida’s burgeoning hemp industry.”

FDACS has also tasked AgEagle with developing a custom registration software platform to enhance communications, licensing and general compliance relating to the oversight and protection of more than 500 endangered and commercially exploited wild plants native to Florida. For instance, in an effort to curb exploitation of saw palmetto, a plant whose extract is used in herbal supplements often marketed for its urinary tract and prostate health benefits, FDACS requires harvesters and sellers of saw palmetto berries to obtain a Native Plant Harvesting Permit . According to a related FDACS notice, “Widespread gathering of these berries is depleting a wildlife food source and threatening the stability of some ecosystems.”

Steve Turetsky, Director of Agriculture Solutions at AgEagle, noted: “We take great pride in the technological innovations that AgEagle continues to pioneer in support of state and territorial departments of agriculture. The expansion of our relationship with the State of Florida is a testament to the positive impact of our proprietary software solutions and the numerous productivity and economic benefits we are proving we can deliver.”

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Founded in 2010, AgEagle is one of the nation’s leading commercial drone technology providers. AgEagle’s mission is to empower The Drone Age™ by providing American-made, scalable drone solutions to the world. The Company is leveraging its reputation as one of the industry’s premium technology solutions and aerial data intelligence providers to deliver high performance, end-to-end drone solutions to commercial markets. AgEagle products are proudly manufactured and assembled in the United States. For additional information, please visit our websites at www.ageagle.com , www.measure.com and www.micasense.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Contacts:

Investor Relations: Media: Gateway Investor Relations Clarity PR Matt Glover or Cody Cree Monica Feig Phone: 949-574-3860 Phone: 818-917-0770 Email: UAVS@gatewayIR.com Email: ageagle@clarity.pr



