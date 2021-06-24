Overstock Named to Parity.org’s Best Companies for Women to Advance List 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), a leading e-commerce home furnishings retailer, has been named to the 2021 Parity.org Best Companies for Women to Advance List for the second year in a row. This list recognizes organizations that have implemented a mix of exemplary benefits, policies, and programs that ensure women have significant opportunities to advance their careers.



Companies on the list were rated in areas of equality in hiring and promotion practices, inclusion, representation of women in leadership, and enablers, such as benefits and other policies, that help companies achieve equitable outcomes.

“It is great to be included in Parity.org’s Best Companies for Women to Advance List,” said Jonathan Johnson, Overstock CEO. “This recognition highlights Overstock’s ongoing commitment to furthering equal representation and advancement of women at all levels of leadership as we continue to promote diversity throughout the company.”

Overstock offers a multitude of benefits and programs aimed at supporting women in the workforce, including flexible scheduling options, female-focused resource groups (Overstock Women’s Network and Women in Tech), extended parental leave, a formal mentorship program, its Caregiver Travel policy which covers the cost of one caregiver and one child under the age of two to travel with employees required to travel for work, as well as onsite amenities including a health clinic, fitness center, and daycare. Overstock took the ParityPledge in 2017, promising to interview at least one qualified female candidate for every open executive position, vice president and above, to help improve pathways for female leadership opportunities. Overstock’s culture naturally aligns with Parity’s pledge as the company’s leadership team is comprised of numerous female executives including the Chief Financial Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Customer Officer, and Chief People Officer, along with other notable vice president, director, and board level positions.

“After a year that has erased all the gains women have made in the past several decades, there are still companies that are making progress to support women’s advancement at work--all the more reason to celebrate their successes,” said Cathrin Stickney, Parity.org founder and CEO. “The companies that are on the 2021 list of Best Companies for Women to Advance are shining examples of companies that actually walk the talk and are helping create equal representation, now.”

Companies on the 2021 list share many common best practices that are known to support women, such as work-from-home or telecommute options (97%), flexible working hours (94%), and equal paid family leave for men and women (88%). Nearly every company measures and reports on gender parity to the executive team (97%), and every single company regularly communicates their gender-parity values to employees, encourages men to take their full family leave, and has a zero-tolerance policy for harassment.

The Best Companies for Women to Advance List is an initiative of Parity.org , a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization focused on bringing gender equality to the highest levels of business.

For more details, visit: www.parity.org/best-companies.

About Parity.org

Parity.org is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to closing the gender gap at the highest ranks of business leadership. You can follow Parity.org on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram . Organizations wanting to take the ParityPledge or learn more about Parity.org should visit www.Parity.org .

About the Best Companies for Women to Advance List

Parity.org established the Best Companies for Women to Advance List to recognize organizations that have benefits, policies, and programs that are particularly beneficial for women to advance in the workplace. Thirty-four companies made the 2021 list, based on a cumulative rating that took into consideration recruitment, benefits, executive preparation, measurement, and overall representation.

