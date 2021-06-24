Just in Time for Summer, Endexx Corporation and DJ Khaled Unveil Another One™

CAVE CREEK, AZ, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Endexx Corporation (OTC: EDXC), a leading producer and manufacturer of hemp-derived CBD wellness products, recently debuted its newest addition to their brand profile in May, BLESSWELL™. In partnership with DJ Khaled, the BLESSWELL™ brand is a first-to-market men’s CBD grooming and skincare line, specifically created to provide top shelf, everyday grooming products for today’s modern man. With the warmer months ahead of us bringing a myriad of skin-care challenges to the forefront, BLESSWELL™ equips men with the tools they need to achieve their healthiest summertime skin and hair.

In October of 2020, Endexx Corporation and DJ Khaled officially joined forces to form Khode™ LLC., a company which distributes premium quality, holistic, full spectrum CBD products. To develop and launch a brand that fosters fresh ideas and brings innovative solutions to the CBD market, Khode™ called on the skill set of Endexx's tried and true experience in formulation and science. By harnessing the power of Hemp-Derived CBD as a key ingredient in each BLESSWELL™ product, early reviews of the collection have exceeded expectations. Men are finding that the BLESSWELL™ line performs exceptionally well for their daily face, body, and skin care regimens.

To date, BLESSWELL™ is receiving unprecedented mass market coverage as a result of its key partner DJ Khaled and the impressive product formulations. Several well-regarded publications and media outlets have covered both the brand and the business launch. Most recently, the grooming brand's successful launch announcement was widely covered across Men’s Health, PEOPLE Magazine, and Forbes. BLESSWELL™ also received substantial airtime on a recent episode of the Jimmy Kimmel Show in which DJ Khaled reminded viewers to “BLESSWELL or Time Will Tell.”

As the majority owners of the enterprise and the business operators behind the brand, Endexx reaffirms its commitment to the success of the BLESSWELL™ line and believes that this will be one of its greatest investment opportunities to date.

"Endexx takes great pride as the operator, inventor, and majority owner of Khode LLC.," said Todd Davis, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Endexx. Mr. Davis added, "Our veteran team of Cosmetic, Consumer Brand, Marketing and CBD specialists have designed a timeless set of hemp-derived skincare wellness solutions that we anticipate becoming a dominant industry line in Men’s Grooming over the next 3-5 years." Mr. Davis stated, “With a five-year business plan to execute, we will be able to introduce line extensions and maximize market penetration in both DTC and Mass Retail points of sale.”

Mr. Davis also noted, "The coronavirus continues to challenge the hemp industry, as well as many other industries. Early signs of buyers returning to normal planning and product selection appear to be accelerating as Mass Retail is looking for new opportunities and exciting new products with key influencers and strong marketing platforms.”

The BLESSWELL™ line is available for purchase exclusively at BLESSWELL.co. For more information, visit BLESSWELL.co.

About Endexx Corporation

Endexx Corporation, through its operating division CBD Unlimited, develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from cannabis sativa plant (Hemp), containing less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets. Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain, and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over half a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work to provide accuracy in dosage and delivery of optimal absorption per serving.

In the interest of providing conformity with federal and state mandates, the company has incorporated the “Gorilla-Tek” platform into its business practices. The Gorilla-Tek platform is the first standardized hardware agnostic and software solution that tracks high-risk, high-shrink regulated, and restricted products maintained under federal/state/local compliance. The platform provides asset protection, inventory management, compliance and an “end of sale” technology integration. Based on principles developed by the pharmacological industry, the integrated “Gorilla-Tek” platform is tremendously efficient as it provides up-to-the-minute accounting and product details. Gorilla-Tek increases productivity while reducing costs for retailers and costs in time for customers.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

