Territorial Bank of American Samoa Selects GreenBox POS as its Exclusive Payment Technology Provider

SAN DIEGO, CA, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) ("GreenBox" or the "Company"), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions today announced a new exclusive partnership with Territorial Bank of American Samoa (TBAS) to provide customized payment solutions software to consumers and businesses throughout American Samoa for financial transactions.



GreenBox POS will provide TBAS consumers and business banking customers with state-of-the-art technology including merchant and money transmission services, credit and debit card processing, EBT processing and ATM processing.

By adopting GreenBox technology, TBAS empowers businesses to accept card payments without having to pay international rates and cross-border fees. The TBAS new card solution will ensure business customer payments are received in real time directly into their account. The new card program also provides business customers with a higher level of security to protect against fraud and theft. Additionally, a ‘contactless’ payment option is available allowing for businesses to abide by any COVID‐19 directives.

David Buehler, President and CEO of TBAS, commented, “Payments are at the core of our business, this partnership with GreenBox is another step forward in our strategy to provide our customers and companies of all sizes an integrated payment offering. Consumers and local businesses will have access to payment solutions options they have never had before on GreenBox secure blockchain ledger technology. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with GreenBox that allows our clients to thrive in the rapid changing payments environment”.

“The opportunity to develop streamlined payment infrastructure for businesses, banks and countries speaks to the very heart of why GreenBox POS was created,” said Ben Errez, Chairman of GreenBox POS. “We are very excited to be able to offer our state-of-the-art technology solutions that meet the lifestyle, customer preference and business needs of the American Samoan community. We look forward to working with David and the rest of the TBAS team while laying the blueprint to form similar partnerships with other islands, banks and countries.”

About TBAS

Territorial Bank of American Samoa provides a full line of banking products and services including checking, savings and time deposit accounts, online banking, and consumer, residential and business loans. Please visit our website at www.mytbas.com or call us at (684) 633‐8143 for more information. The People’s Bank – Faletupe o le Atunu’u.

About GreenBox POS



GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, reducing fraud and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com.

