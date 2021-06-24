E-commerce Home Fitness Products in Europe Market to Garner $447.9 Million by 2027: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Europe e-commerce home fitness products market generated $256.1 million in 2019, and is estimated to garner $447.9 million by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top winning strategies, market size & forecasts, key segments, and competitive landscape.

Increase in fitness awareness and health concerns and surge in obese population drive the growth of the Europe e-commerce home fitness products market. However, availability of refurbished products along with presence of counterfeit brands hinders the market growth. On the other hand, introduction of smart technologies present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the health consciousness among people increased, which led to the procurement of home fitness products. So, the demand in the European countries increased.

Furthermore, two in five consumers would avail online services to buy fitness-related equipment for usage in homes, according to the survey by Allied Market Research.

Many fitness product shops were closed due to restrictions imposed by governments during the lockdown. This led to considerable consumer transitioning toward online platforms to purchase products.



The report offers detailed segmentation of the Europe e-commerce home fitness products market based on equipment type and country.

Based on equipment type, the cardiovascular training equipment segment held the largest market share, contributing to more than two-thirds of the total share in 2019, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the strength training equipment segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2027.

Based on country, Germany contributed to the highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-fourths of the market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2027.

Leading players of the Europe e-commerce home fitness products market analyzed in the report include Johnson Fitness, MST GmbH, Hansson International GmbH, Jordan Leisure Systems Ltd., Bad Company, ISE GmbH, Sport Tiedje, Escape Ltd., Sport Thieme, Hammer Sports, Sporttec, Horizon Fitness, and Do Yoursports.





