WisdomTree ETFs Declare Distributions

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- June 24, 2021 – WisdomTree (NASDAQ:WETF) today announced that WisdomTree declared distributions for the following WisdomTree ETFs. Rates are listed below:



Ticker Fund Name Ex-date Record Date Payable Date

Ordinary

Income

Short

Term

Capital

Gains

Long

Term

Capital

Gains

Total Rate

Per Share AGGY WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S.

Aggregate Bond Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.09000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.09000 AGZD WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S.

Aggregate Bond Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.05800 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.05800 CXSE WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned

Enterprises Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.25000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.25000 DDLS WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged

International SmallCap Equity Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.48000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.48000 DDWM WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged

International Equity Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.37500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.37500 DEM WisdomTree Emerging Markets High

Dividend Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.64000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.64000 DES WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.11000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.11000 DEW WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.49000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.49000 DFE WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend

Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 1.10500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 1.10500 DFJ WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.69775 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.69775 DGRE WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality

Dividend Growth Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.21500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.21500 DGRS WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality

Dividend Growth Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.14000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.14000 DGRW WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth

Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.15500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.15500 DGS WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap

Dividend Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.75500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.75500 DHS WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.27500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.27500 DIM WisdomTree International MidCap

Dividend Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 1.10500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 1.10500 DLN WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.29000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.29000 DLS WisdomTree International SmallCap

Dividend Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 1.06500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 1.06500 DNL WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality

Dividend Growth Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.20000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.20000 DOL WisdomTree International LargeCap

Dividend Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.59500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.59500 DON WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.15000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.15000 DOO WisdomTree International Dividend ex-

Financials Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.52000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.52000 DRW WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Real Estate

Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.75000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.75000 DTD WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.31000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.31000 DTH WisdomTree International High Dividend

Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.65500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.65500 DTN WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials

Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.45500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.45500 DWM WisdomTree International Equity Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.71500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.71500 DWMF WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.45000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.45000 DXGE WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.76000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.76000 DXJ WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.47345 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.47345 DXJS WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap

Equity Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.47453 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.47453 EES WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.13000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.13000 ELD WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt

Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.12750 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.12750 EMCB WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate

Bond Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.20500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.20500 EMMF WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor

Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.22500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.22500 EPI WisdomTree India Earnings Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.08500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.08500 EPS WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.18500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.18500 EUDG WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend

Growth Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.35500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.35500 EUSC WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap

Equity Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.61500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.61500 EZM WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.15000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.15000 HEDJ WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 1.00500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 1.00500 HYZD WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High

Yield Bond Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.07500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.07500 IHDG WisdomTree International Hedged Quality

Dividend Growth Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.33500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.33500 IQDG WisdomTree International Quality Dividend

Growth Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.19000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.19000 IXSE WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned

Enterprises Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.00980 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00980 MTGP WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.07500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.07500 NTSE WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient

Core Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.06000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.06000 NTSI WisdomTree International Efficient Core

Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.04000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.04000 NTSX WisdomTree U.S Efficient Core Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.08500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.08500 QSY WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield

Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.24000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.24000 RESD WisdomTree International ESG Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.36000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.36000 RESE WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.17000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.17000 RESP WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.12500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.12500 SFHY WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term High Yield

Corporate Bond Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.15250 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.15250 SFIG WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate

Bond Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.05000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.05000 SHAG WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-

Term Aggregate Bond Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.02750 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.02750 USFR WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 USMF WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.12000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.12000 WFHY WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate

Bond Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.18000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.18000 WFIG WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.11000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.11000 XSOE WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-

Owned Enterprises Fund 6/24/2021 6/25/2021 6/29/2021 $ 0.22000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.22000

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an ETF and ETP sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equity, commodity, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currency, cryptocurrency and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $73.6 billion in assets under management globally. For more information, please visit www.wisdomtree.com or follow us on Twitter @WisdomTreeETFs.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

There are risks associated with investing including possible loss of principal. Foreign investing involves special risks, such as risk of loss from currency fluctuation or political or economic uncertainty. Investments in real estate involve additional special risks, such as credit risk, interest rate fluctuations and the effect of varied economic conditions. Funds that focus their investments in one country or region may be significantly impacted by events and developments associated with the region which can adversely affect performance. Funds focusing on a single sector and/or smaller companies generally experience greater price volatility. Investments in emerging, offshore or frontier markets are generally less liquid and less efficient than investments in developed markets and are subject to additional risks, such as risks of adverse governmental regulation and intervention or political developments. Investments in currency involve additional special risks, such as credit risk and interest rate fluctuations. Derivative investments can be volatile, and these investments may be less liquid than other securities, and more sensitive to the effect of varied economic conditions. As these Funds can have a high concentration in some issuers the Funds can be adversely impacted by changes affecting such issuers.

Fixed income investments are subject to interest rate risk; their value will normally decline as interest rates rise. In addition, when interest rates fall income may decline. Fixed income investments are also subject to credit risk, the risk that the issuer of a bond will fail to pay interest and principal in a timely manner, or that negative perceptions of the issuer’s ability to make such payments will cause the price of that bond to decline. Unlike typical exchange-traded funds, there are no indexes that the actively managed Currency Strategy Funds or the actively managed Fixed Income Funds attempt to track or replicate. Thus, the ability of these Funds to achieve their objectives will depend on the effectiveness of the portfolio manager. Due to the investment strategy of certain Funds they may make higher capital gain distributions than other ETFs. Please read the Fund’s prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund’s risk profile.

The tax consequences of Fund distributions vary by individual taxpayer. You should consult your tax professional or financial advisor for more information regarding your tax situation. To receive a distribution, you must have been a registered shareholder of a Fund on the indicated record date(s). Distributions were paid to shareholders on the payment date(s). Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions. Transactions in shares of the Funds will also generate tax consequences and transaction expenses.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the funds carefully before investing. A prospectus, containing this and other information is available by calling 1-866-909-WISE (9473), or visit wisdomtree.com to view or download a prospectus. Investors should read the prospectus carefully before investing.

WisdomTree Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, in the U.S. only. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is not affiliated with the other entities mentioned.

WTPR-20210617-0123

Contact Information

Media Relations:

Jessica Zaloom

+1.917.267.3735

jzaloom@wisdomtree.com

wisdomtree@fullyvested.com