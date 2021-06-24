WisdomTree ETFs Declare Distributions

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- June 24, 2021 – WisdomTree (NASDAQ:WETF) today announced that WisdomTree declared distributions for the following WisdomTree ETFs. Rates are listed below:

TickerFund NameEx-dateRecord DatePayable Date
Ordinary
Income
Short
Term
Capital
Gains
Long
Term
Capital
Gains
Total Rate
Per Share
AGGYWisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S.
Aggregate Bond Fund		6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.09000$0.00000$0.00000$0.09000
AGZDWisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S.
Aggregate Bond Fund		6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.05800$0.00000$0.00000$0.05800
CXSEWisdomTree China ex-State-Owned
Enterprises Fund		6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.25000$0.00000$0.00000$0.25000
DDLSWisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged
International SmallCap Equity Fund		6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.48000$0.00000$0.00000$0.48000
DDWMWisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged
International Equity Fund		6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.37500$0.00000$0.00000$0.37500
DEMWisdomTree Emerging Markets High
Dividend Fund		6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.64000$0.00000$0.00000$0.64000
DESWisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.11000$0.00000$0.00000$0.11000
DEWWisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.49000$0.00000$0.00000$0.49000
DFEWisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend
Fund		6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$1.10500$0.00000$0.00000$1.10500
DFJWisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.69775$0.00000$0.00000$0.69775
DGREWisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality
Dividend Growth Fund		6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.21500$0.00000$0.00000$0.21500
DGRSWisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality
Dividend Growth Fund		6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.14000$0.00000$0.00000$0.14000
DGRWWisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth
Fund		6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.15500$0.00000$0.00000$0.15500
DGSWisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap
Dividend Fund		6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.75500$0.00000$0.00000$0.75500
DHSWisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.27500$0.00000$0.00000$0.27500
DIMWisdomTree International MidCap
Dividend Fund		6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$1.10500$0.00000$0.00000$1.10500
DLNWisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.29000$0.00000$0.00000$0.29000
DLSWisdomTree International SmallCap
Dividend Fund		6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$1.06500$0.00000$0.00000$1.06500
DNLWisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality
Dividend Growth Fund		6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.20000$0.00000$0.00000$0.20000
DOLWisdomTree International LargeCap
Dividend Fund		6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.59500$0.00000$0.00000$0.59500
DONWisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.15000$0.00000$0.00000$0.15000
DOOWisdomTree International Dividend ex-
Financials Fund		6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.52000$0.00000$0.00000$0.52000
DRWWisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Real Estate
Fund		6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.75000$0.00000$0.00000$0.75000
DTDWisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.31000$0.00000$0.00000$0.31000
DTHWisdomTree International High Dividend
Fund		6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.65500$0.00000$0.00000$0.65500
DTNWisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials
Fund		6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.45500$0.00000$0.00000$0.45500
DWMWisdomTree International Equity Fund6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.71500$0.00000$0.00000$0.71500
DWMFWisdomTree International Multifactor Fund6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.45000$0.00000$0.00000$0.45000
DXGEWisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.76000$0.00000$0.00000$0.76000
DXJWisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.47345$0.00000$0.00000$0.47345
DXJSWisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap
Equity Fund		6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.47453$0.00000$0.00000$0.47453
EESWisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.13000$0.00000$0.00000$0.13000
ELDWisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt
Fund		6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.12750$0.00000$0.00000$0.12750
EMCBWisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate
Bond Fund		6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.20500$0.00000$0.00000$0.20500
EMMFWisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor
Fund		6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.22500$0.00000$0.00000$0.22500
EPIWisdomTree India Earnings Fund6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.08500$0.00000$0.00000$0.08500
EPSWisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.18500$0.00000$0.00000$0.18500
EUDGWisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend
Growth Fund		6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.35500$0.00000$0.00000$0.35500
EUSCWisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap
Equity Fund		6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.61500$0.00000$0.00000$0.61500
EZMWisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.15000$0.00000$0.00000$0.15000
HEDJWisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$1.00500$0.00000$0.00000$1.00500
HYZDWisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High
Yield Bond Fund		6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.07500$0.00000$0.00000$0.07500
IHDGWisdomTree International Hedged Quality
Dividend Growth Fund		6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.33500$0.00000$0.00000$0.33500
IQDGWisdomTree International Quality Dividend
Growth Fund		6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.19000$0.00000$0.00000$0.19000
IXSEWisdomTree India ex-State-Owned
Enterprises Fund		6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.00980$0.00000$0.00000$0.00980
MTGPWisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.07500$0.00000$0.00000$0.07500
NTSEWisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient
Core Fund		6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.06000$0.00000$0.00000$0.06000
NTSIWisdomTree International Efficient Core
Fund		6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.04000$0.00000$0.00000$0.04000
NTSXWisdomTree U.S Efficient Core Fund6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.08500$0.00000$0.00000$0.08500
QSYWisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield
Fund		6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.24000$0.00000$0.00000$0.24000
RESDWisdomTree International ESG Fund6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.36000$0.00000$0.00000$0.36000
RESEWisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.17000$0.00000$0.00000$0.17000
RESPWisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.12500$0.00000$0.00000$0.12500
SFHYWisdomTree U.S. Short-Term High Yield
Corporate Bond Fund		6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.15250$0.00000$0.00000$0.15250
SFIGWisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate
Bond Fund		6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.05000$0.00000$0.00000$0.05000
SHAGWisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-
Term Aggregate Bond Fund		6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.02750$0.00000$0.00000$0.02750
USFRWisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000
USMFWisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.12000$0.00000$0.00000$0.12000
WFHYWisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate
Bond Fund		6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.18000$0.00000$0.00000$0.18000
WFIGWisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.11000$0.00000$0.00000$0.11000
XSOEWisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-
Owned Enterprises Fund		6/24/20216/25/20216/29/2021$0.22000$0.00000$0.00000$0.22000

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an ETF and ETP sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equity, commodity, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currency, cryptocurrency and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $73.6 billion in assets under management globally.  For more information, please visit www.wisdomtree.com or follow us on Twitter @WisdomTreeETFs.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

There are risks associated with investing including possible loss of principal. Foreign investing involves special risks, such as risk of loss from currency fluctuation or political or economic uncertainty.  Investments in real estate involve additional special risks, such as credit risk, interest rate fluctuations and the effect of varied economic conditions. Funds that focus their investments in one country or region may be significantly impacted by events and developments associated with the region which can adversely affect performance. Funds focusing on a single sector and/or smaller companies generally experience greater price volatility. Investments in emerging, offshore or frontier markets are generally less liquid and less efficient than investments in developed markets and are subject to additional risks, such as risks of adverse governmental regulation and intervention or political developments. Investments in currency involve additional special risks, such as credit risk and interest rate fluctuations. Derivative investments can be volatile, and these investments may be less liquid than other securities, and more sensitive to the effect of varied economic conditions. As these Funds can have a high concentration in some issuers the Funds can be adversely impacted by changes affecting such issuers.

Fixed income investments are subject to interest rate risk; their value will normally decline as interest rates rise. In addition, when interest rates fall income may decline. Fixed income investments are also subject to credit risk, the risk that the issuer of a bond will fail to pay interest and principal in a timely manner, or that negative perceptions of the issuer’s ability to make such payments will cause the price of that bond to decline. Unlike typical exchange-traded funds, there are no indexes that the actively managed Currency Strategy Funds or the actively managed Fixed Income Funds attempt to track or replicate. Thus, the ability of these Funds to achieve their objectives will depend on the effectiveness of the portfolio manager. Due to the investment strategy of certain Funds they may make higher capital gain distributions than other ETFs. Please read the Fund’s prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund’s risk profile.

The tax consequences of Fund distributions vary by individual taxpayer. You should consult your tax professional or financial advisor for more information regarding your tax situation. To receive a distribution, you must have been a registered shareholder of a Fund on the indicated record date(s). Distributions were paid to shareholders on the payment date(s). Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions. Transactions in shares of the Funds will also generate tax consequences and transaction expenses.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the funds carefully before investing. A prospectus, containing this and other information is available by calling 1-866-909-WISE (9473), or visit wisdomtree.com to view or download a prospectus. Investors should read the prospectus carefully before investing.

WisdomTree Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, in the U.S. only. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is not affiliated with the other entities mentioned.

Contact Information
Media Relations:
Jessica Zaloom
+1.917.267.3735
jzaloom@wisdomtree.com
wisdomtree@fullyvested.com