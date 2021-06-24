Global Agrigenomics Market (2021 to 2026) - Rising Opportunities for DNA Sequencing in Crops and Livestock

Dublin, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Agrigenomics Market by Application (Crops and Livestock), Sequencer Type (Sanger Sequencing, Illumina HiSeq Family, PacBio Sequencer, SOLiD Sequencer), Objectives, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, RoW) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agrigenomics market is estimated to be USD 3.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2026.

The agrigenomics market is increasingly driven by technological advancements in systems & services of applied genomics, demonstrable increase in the efficiency and productivity of current agricultural practices, greater availability of reference genomes, and utilization of genotyping for genome-wide association studies, genomic prediction, and cultivation of gene-edited elite cultivars with desirable traits, such as high yield, stress tolerance and pest resistance along with high milk and meat yields, better health, and increased productivity in case of livestock.



The large-scale genetic characterization in some of the commercially relevant crops has provided a framework that is applicable to other crops as well. With the mounting dual challenges of population growth and climate change, new strategies, including genetic advancements, must be available to producers to address concerns of yield optimization and food security.



The market for livestock is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2021 and 2026



The livestock segment is projected to gain further growth traction during the forecast period owing to rapid adoption and commercialization of the novel genotyping platforms and related techniques such as marker-based selection (MAS) and marker-based breeding (MAB) to identify complex inheritance traits.

The global demand for animal-based food products is expected to increase by 70% by 2050. The implementation of advanced genetic technologies in livestock production will ensure minimal environmental impact with optimized animal health & fertility.



A shift from traditional animal breeding to genomic selection is estimated with the introduction of genome analysis tools. The presence of next-generation sequencers has enabled researchers to quickly and effectively determine the single nucleotide polymorphisms associated with commercially important phenotypic traits and estimate the breeding value (EBV) at an earlier stage of young animals.



The Marker-assisted selection by objective is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2021 and 2026



The Marker-assisted selection is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period as it is cheaper and faster than any conventional phenotypic assays, depending on the trait. Marker-assisted selection or marker-aided selection (MAS) is an indirect selection process where a trait of interest is selected based on a marker (morphological, biochemical, or DNA/RNA variation) linked to a trait of interest (e.g., productivity, disease resistance, abiotic stress tolerance, and quality), rather than on the trait itself.

This process has been extensively researched and proposed for plant and animal breeding. It uses conventional breeding approaches and does not involve transgenic approaches. Marker-assisted breeding uses DNA markers associated with desirable traits to select a plant or animal for inclusion in a breeding program early in its development. This approach dramatically reduces the time required to identify varieties or breeds which express the desired trait in a breeding program.

The marker may be the sequence of the gene that determines the trait, but in most cases, it is a DNA sequence which is located very close to the gene of interest and is therefore always inherited with the trait. Desirable traits include disease resistance, salt tolerance, and high yield. Hence, DNA markers have enormous potential to improve the efficiency and precision of conventional plant breeding via marker-assisted selection.



Illumina HiSeq Family by sequencer type is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2021 and 2026



The Illumina HiSeq Family held the largest share in 2020 and is also expected to grow at the highest rate as it is an efficient ultra-high-throughput sequencing system that supports the broadest range of applications and study sizes. Based on sequencer type, Illumina HiSeq Family led the agrigenomics market, exhibiting a significant share of in 2020, registering a value of USD 1,393.2 million. It is also the most widely utilized next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology owing to its high throughput and exceptional operational performance. It also exhibits greater sensitivity to detect low-frequency gene variants.

PacBio and solid sequencers are also expected to exhibit decent growth rates during the forecast period. Sequencing by ligation (SOLiD) utilizes DNA ligase, an enzyme widely used in biotechnology for its ability to ligate double-stranded DNA strands - owing to its two-base sequencing method, it is the most accurate and economical second-generation sequencing platform.



The agrigenomics market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing in the global agrigenomics market at a CAGR of 10.6%. The growth in the region is projected due to the progress in research and development activities in India, China, and Japan. The availability of high-quality reference genome sequences for a majority of crops has strengthened the foundation of functional genomics in the region.

Asia Pacific is the most populous continent with growing concerns for food and nutritional security. The region also produces important food crops such as rice, wheat, barley, chickpea, and pigeon pea. The agrigenomics solutions adopted in a full-fledged manner across the key markets of the region can emerge as a strong tool in the attainment of zero hunger as a sustainable development goal.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Brief Overview of the Agrigenomics Market

4.2 Agrigenomics, by Sequencer Type, 2021 Vs. 2026 (USD Million)

4.3 Agrigenomics Market, by Application and Region

4.4 Agrigenomics Market, by Objective

4.5 North America: Agrigenomics Market, by Application and Country, 2020

4.6 COVID-19 Impact On the Agrigenomics Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Advanced tools and techniques of genome analysis are at the forefront of the agrigenomics growth momentum

5.2.1.2 Robust growth in grants & funding initiatives propelling agrigenomics growth

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Sub-optimized multidisciplinary research approaches and lackluster infrastructure support

5.2.2.2 Public perceptions and regulatory barriers for genome editing in agriculture

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Agrigenomics for food & nutritional security and food safety & authenticity

5.2.3.2 Rising opportunities for DNA sequencing in crops and livestock

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Technological constraints of applied genetics in agriculture

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 On Market Dynamics

5.3.1 COVID-19 Negatively Impacted the Supply Chain and Revenue Streams of the Agrigenomics Market

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Technology Analysis

6.3.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

6.3.2 Quantitative PCR

6.3.3 SeqSNP

6.3.4 AgRenSeq

6.3.5 Microarray Technology

6.4 Supply Chain Analysis

6.5 Ecosystem & Market Map

6.5.1 Upstream

6.5.2 Downstream

6.5.2.1 Regulatory bodies

6.6 Porter's Five forces Analysis

6.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.6.2 Threat of Substitutes

6.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.6.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.6.5 Degree of Competition

6.7 YC-YCC Shift

6.8 Patent Analysis

6.9 Case Studies

6.9.1 Case Study 1

6.9.2 Case Study 2

7 Regulatory Framework

8 Agrigenomics Market, by Application

9 Agrigenomics Market, by Objective

10 Agrigenomics Market, by Sequencer Type

11 Agrigenomics Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Eurofins Scientific

13.1.2 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

13.1.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

13.1.4 LGC Limited

13.1.5 Illumina, Inc.

13.1.6 Zoetis

13.1.7 Neogen Corporation

13.1.8 GalSeq Srl

13.1.9 Biogenetic Services, Inc.

13.1.10 Daicel Arbor Biosciences

13.2 Start-Ups/SMEs

13.2.1 Tecan Genomics, Inc

13.2.2 Genotypic Technology Pvt Ltd

13.2.3 BGI Genomics

13.2.4 Genewiz

13.2.5 Tiangen Biotech (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

13.2.6 Nucleome Informatics Pvt Ltd

13.2.7 IGA Technology Services

13.2.8 ArrayGen Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

13.2.9 LC Sciences, Llc

13.2.10 CD Genomics

14 Adjacent & Related Markets

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iy602j