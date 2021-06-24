Minitab Launches Interactive Graph Builder for Minitab Statistical Software

State College, PA, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minitab, LLC, the market leader in data analysis, predictive analytics and process improvement, announced the launch of Graph Builder for Minitab® Statistical Software. With Minitab’s new Graph Builder, finding the right visualization to showcase your insights has never been easier.

Minitab’s new Graph Builder features an interactive and easy-to-browse gallery allowing users to quickly switch from one graph to the next without re-running an analysis. By automatically highlighting different options based on data sets and type, users can choose which visualization best displays their data to unveil insights or support their analysis. Graph Builder is available within Minitab Statistical Software (Version 20) both on the desktop and the cloud.

Jeffrey T. Slovin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Minitab, said: “Minitab’s new Graph Builder empowers organizations to visualize their data in a better, faster and easier way. By continuously innovating and advancing ways to gain insights from data, Minitab is helping companies accelerate their digital transformations through more widespread adoption of data and statistical analysis.”

About Minitab

Minitab helps companies and institutions to identify trends, solve problems and discover valuable insights in data by delivering a comprehensive and best-in-class suite of data analysis and process improvement tools. Combined with unparalleled ease-of-use, Minitab makes it simpler than ever to get deep insights from data. Minitab also offers a team of highly trained data analytic experts and services to ensure that users get the most out of their analyses, enabling them to make better, faster and more accurate decisions.

For nearly 50 years, Minitab has helped organizations drive cost containment, enhance quality, boost customer satisfaction and increase effectiveness through its proprietary solutions. Thousands of businesses and institutions worldwide use Minitab® Statistical Software, Minitab Connect™, Salford Predictive Modeler®, Minitab Workspace®, Minitab Engage™, and Quality Trainer® to uncover flaws and opportunities in their processes and address them. Minitab Solutions Analytics™ is Minitab’s proprietary integrated approach to providing software and services that enable organizations to make better decisions that drive business excellence.

