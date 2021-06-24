Healthier Choices Management Corp. Announces Exclusive Authorized Filling Agreement with ATG Pharma Affiliate 6PAK Solutions for HCMC’s Q-Cup® Technology in Canada

Hollywood, FL, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthier Choices Management Corp. (“HCMC”) (OTC Pink: HCMC), announced today that it has entered into an Exclusive Authorized Filling Agreement for its Q-Cup® technology in Canada with 6PAK Solutions Inc., the sister company and distribution arm of ATG Pharma Inc. ATG Pharma is a leading manufacturer of filling machines in both Canada and the U.S, and manufacturer of the Q-Cup® robotic filling machine.



The goal of this exclusive arrangement is for 6PAK Solutions to offer access to Q-Cups® unique innovation to both its current and new licensed producer clients. 6PAK’s services provide an easy, cost effective way, for companies to launch new products and quickly scale with the growing market.

Jeff Holman, CEO of HCMC, said “We are very excited to be expanding our relationship with ATG Pharma through 6PAK Solutions. With the direct support of the builder of the Q-Cup® filling machine, there is no one more qualified to perform third party filling for extractors in Canada.”

Mr. Holman continued, “With an existing clientele comprised mainly of extractors in the cannabis industry, ATG Pharma and 6PAK are perfectly poised to leverage existing relationships to bring the Q-Cup® technology to Canada in an efficient and meaningful way.”

Mr. Holman concluded, “There are projections that Canada’s cannabis sales will be $4B this year and will grow to $5B next year. Getting our products before a number of extractors quickly in the Canadian market, which is relatively new to concentrates, gives HCMC a potential major advantage in terms of capturing early market share.”

“With our agnostic approach to the industry, we are passionate about accelerating our client’s growth by providing them with the tools to stay innovative and ahead of the curve,” said Chris Shar, co-founder of 6PAK and Vice President at ATG Pharma Inc.

Mr. Shar concluded, “Creating arrangements with brands like Q-Cups® allows our clients more significant opportunities to capitalize in the Canadian market as consumer preferences evolve.”

About 6PAK Solutions

For the past year, 6PAK has allowed companies to free up cash flow through their custom turn-key filling and packaging services. With access to ATG’s client base of over 65 licensed producers across Canada, they offer co-packing support to clients for products such as vapes, gummies, topicals, tinctures, and capsules. Leveraging off ATG’s years of industry experience, 6PAK has had a front-row seat to the market evolution. Canada was the first to nationally legalize medical cannabis in the early 2000s. This means that Canadian cannabis producers have had a huge head start on cornering the global market for cannabis extracts and with Canadian cannabis sales said to reach $4B this year there are no signs of the market slowing down. Recent reports say, by 2022, total annual cannabis sales will reach $28 billion in the US and $5 billion in Canada. The Canadian market is estimated to double the growth rate of the US in 2021.

About Healthier Choices Management Corp.

Healthier Choices Management Corp. ( www.healthiercmc.com ) is a holding company focused on providing consumers with healthier daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives. Through its wholly owned subsidiary HCMC Intellectual Property Holdings, LLC, the Company manages and intends to expand on its intellectual property portfolio. The Company currently operates eight retail vape stores in the Southeast region of the United States, through which it offers e-liquids, vaporizers and related products. The Company also operates Ada’s Natural Market, a natural and organic grocery store, through its wholly owned subsidiary Healthy Choice Markets, Inc. and Paradise Health and Nutrition, stores that offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items through its wholly owned subsidiary Healthy Choice Markets 2, LLC. The Company also sells vitamins and supplements on its website TheVitaminStore.com. The Company markets its Q-Cup™ technology under the vape segment. This patented technology is based on a small, quartz cup called the Q-Cup™, which a customer can purchase already filled by a third party in some regions, or can partially fill themselves with either cannabis or CBD concentrate (approximately 50mg), also purchased from a third party. The Q-Cup™ can then be inserted into the patented Q-Unit™, which heats the cup from the outside without coming in direct contact with the solid concentrate. This Q-Cup™ and Q-Unit™ technology provides significantly more efficiency and an “on the go” solution for consumers who prefer to vape concentrates either medicinally or recreationally. The Q-Cup™ can also be used in other devices as a convenient micro-dosing system. These products are available on the Company’s website at www.TheQcup.com.

Forward Looking Statements.

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of that term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). Additional written or oral forward looking statements may be made by the Company from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or otherwise. Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements. Forward looking statements may include, but are not limited to, projections or estimates of revenue, income or loss, exit costs, cash flow needs and capital expenditures, statements regarding future operations, expansion or restructuring plans, including our recent exit from and winding down of our wholesale distribution operations. In addition, when used in this release, the words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," and "plans" and variations thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements.

Factors that may affect our future results of operations and financial condition include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in demand for our products, the introduction of new products, our ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of our liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time-to-time in our filings with the SEC.

