TELUS unleashes Canada’s fastest Internet speeds and invests $2 billion to expand its fibre optic network in Calgary

New PureFibre X gives customers ultra-fast Internet speeds of 2.5 Gbps

Advanced TELUS PureFibre network will connect residents and businesses directly to Western Canada’s fastest available Internet speeds while expanding cellular coverage throughout the region

CALGARY, Alberta, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS is investing $2 billion to connect more than 90 per cent of Calgary homes and businesses to our PureFibre network, Western Canada’s largest and only 100 per cent pure fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network. TELUS has already begun to connect some communities in Calgary to the PureFibre network, and anticipates the majority of homes and businesses will be connected by the end of 2023. TELUS is also launching PureFibre X, Canada’s fastest Internet speed tier, with upload and download speeds of 2.5 Gbps, giving customers access to the world’s fastest fibre Internet technology with the best upload and download speeds, and fastest home Wi-Fi connection. Calgarians will be the first to access PureFibre X, which TELUS will expand to PureFibre communities across Alberta and B.C. in the months ahead.

“Through this generational investment in Calgary, TELUS is proudly providing the technology to bridge geographic and socio-economic divides and connect citizens to the people, resources and information that make their lives better, particularly as we continue to navigate the global pandemic,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. “Importantly, TELUS PureFibre offers the community a globally unmatched wireline infrastructure that ensures all citizens have access to the digital tools to drive improved health, social and economic outcomes. Moreover, TELUS PureFibre X enables entrepreneurs, start-ups, home-based businesses and consumers with the fastest Internet speeds available anywhere in Canada. We look forward to connecting more of our fellow Albertans in Calgary to TELUS PureFibre and supporting the community as it attracts new industries and innovators, supporting the jobs of today and those that have yet to be imagined.”

Earlier this month, TELUS was named the fastest Internet service provider (ISP) in Canada by New York-based PCMag for the second consecutive year. TELUS PureFibre was ready to withstand the additional demands of the Covid-19 pandemic, and supported more than two million Albertans as they adapted to new ways of living. TELUS is also supporting small businesses through its second national #StandWithOwners initiative, investing $1 million to promote these vitally important organizations in 2021. Small business owners have demonstrated incredible strength and ingenuity as they pivoted and innovated throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, and TELUS is proudly supporting them with funding, localized advertising, and mentorship as they move forward. To apply, businesses can visit telus.com/standwithowners .

A 100 per cent FTTH network means that every part of the TELUS PureFibre network is built with state-of-the-art fibre optics, right up to the connection point at the home or business, ensuring customers have the fastest most capable network available. With the only true all fibre network in Western Canada, TELUS delivers the best network performance available anywhere in the world, including the fastest upload and download speeds. This infrastructure is critical for enabling TELUS PureFibre X - the next phase of world-leading network performance - which now allows Calgary residents on the PureFibre network access to the fastest Internet speeds in Canada. In another technological advancement, PureFibre X Internet plans include the latest Wi-Fi 6, enabling better quality connectivity and connections throughout the home. By leveraging Wi-Fi 6 technology with TELUS’ new PureFibre X, we can provide households with nearly limitless connectivity enabling simultaneous 4K streaming, video conferencing, web surfing, gaming, smart home automation, and smart home security.

“This significant investment by TELUS helps make Calgary one of the most connected cities in the world,” says Mayor Nenshi. “And this technology positions us as one of the best digital ecosystems globally, connects citizens to the resources they need, and creates more than 8,000 jobs across Alberta.”

A direct connection to the TELUS PureFibre network comes at no cost to taxpayers or residents, and TELUS plans to bring this critical network infrastructure to more communities in the years ahead. Residents can expect to see TELUS trucks throughout the community as construction begins. Once homes are connected, residents can immediately begin taking advantage of dramatically faster and symmetrical Internet speeds.

Since 2000, TELUS has invested $51 billion across Alberta, and we announced last month that we will invest an additional $14.5 billion in infrastructure and operations across Alberta through 2024 to further support the province throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent economic recovery. These investments will create important and tangible social outcomes for all Albertans.

The investments announced in this media release are consistent with TELUS’ capital expenditure guidance for 2021, as updated in TELUS’ first quarter 2021 earnings’ release dated May 7, 2021.

For more information, please visit telus.com/purefibre and view this video about the Calgary PureFibre expansion.

