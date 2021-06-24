LambdaTest unveils a Microsoft Teams App to power website testing in-conversation

San Francisco , June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As remote working continues around the world, browser-testing platform LambdaTest has launched a Microsoft Teams app for a brand new experience to users. Anyone using Teams can now, in-conversation, run live tests to see what their company website looks like across 2,000+ desktop browsers and mobile configurations.

This will enable people to collaborate on issues quickly and easily and find solutions for their company websites. Once a meeting begins, Teams participants will be able to pull LambdaTest into the live call and work collaboratively to initiate quick real time tests and screenshot tests at a click of a button from right inside a conversation. Participants can collaborate efficiently by easily communicating issues, shortening the feedback loops and instantly debugging web assets.

Asad Khan, LambdaTest co-founder and CEO said: “Our aim with this Microsoft Teams app is to amplify collaboration among teams beyond their typical use case. We can now harness the creativity and spontaneity that people have in conversations and make an impact in real-time. Now, developers using Teams will be able to communicate the online presence of websites on a variety of browsers and devices in one-click. Moreover, they will be able to enact changes to websites in discussions with colleagues in real-time. Everything we do at LambdaTest has an extensibility play to it for developers to plug more deeply into the product. This builds on our existing integrations with Slack, Jira and Trello”.

LambdaTest allows users to perform live testing, screenshot testing, responsive testing and a lot more for their online propositions. LambdaTest also provides a selenium cloud grid to help run automation test scripts on cloud. With LambdaTest LT Browser, teams can perform faster and easier responsive testing right from their local system. Since launching in 2018, LambdaTest has run more than 20 million tests for 500,000 users in 132 different countries.

"At Microsoft, our primary mission is to deliver best-in-class solutions that help teams be more productive and collaborate better“ said Daniel Canning, director, Microsoft Teams Platform at Microsoft. “We are pleased that LambdaTest's Teams app integration is helping developers and testers be more efficient and collaborative across channels and across organizations."

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is a cloud testing infrastructure company that allows users to run both manual and automated tests on their websites and webapps across 2000+ different browsers, browser versions and operating system environments. The platform has been used to perform over 20 million tests in just three years, and is now being used by over 500,000 users across 132 different countries.