Narrative Science Recognized for AI-based Analytics Innovation Award for Data Storytelling Product, Lexio, in AI Breakthrough Awards 2021

CHICAGO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With over 2,200 nominations coming in from all over the world, Narrative Science was selected as a winner in the annual AI Breakthrough Awards — taking home the “AI-based Analytics Innovation Award” for its product, Lexio. The company stands on the podium alongside companies such as Intel, Hypergiant, Celonis, IBM, Verint, Red Hat, Olive, NetApp, Hyperscience, AMP Robotics, Marchex, BMC and more.



Over the years, Narrative Science has become the global leader in data storytelling and is at the forefront of a movement towards a more humanized approach to analytics.

“Time spent in predefined dashboards will be displaced by automated, conversational, mobile and dynamically generated insights that are customized to a user’s context and delivered to their point of consumption, in dynamic, auto generated and personalized data stories and embedded in applications. This will shift advanced analytical power to the information consumer — the augmented consumer — giving them capabilities previously only available to analysts and citizen data scientists.” per Gartner in their Top Trends in Data and Analytics, 20211.

“Lexio is specifically built for employees to easily understand and use data in a way that has never been done before,” said Narrative Science CEO and co-founder Stuart Frankel. “Unlike today's typical BI tools — Lexio anticipates what employees need to know so they can make faster and better data-driven decisions. Data without context is useless, and Lexio brings that context and understanding to every single employee in plain language and in a consumer-like experience.”

Unlike traditional dashboards, Lexio’s user experience is simple, proactive, and personalized. Made for business leaders and users alike, Lexio brings actionable data insights to everyone in your company via Data Storytelling. With Lexio, the data people care about most is delivered directly to them and in plain English stories tailored just for them.

Narrative Science has leveraged over ten years of natural language technology innovation and 80+ issued and pending patents to create Lexio’s award-winning and groundbreaking user experience.

1 Top Trends in Data and Analytics for 2021: The Rise of the Augmented Consumer. Gartner, February 2021. James Richardson, Kurt Schlegel, Rita Sallam, Austin Kronz, Julian Sun.

About Narrative Science:

Narrative Science develops data storytelling technologies with a vision to put data and analytics in the hands of everyone by combining analytics with innovative and consumer-like user experiences. Their data storytelling products are designed specifically to make data and analytics truly accessible, understandable and actionable for everyone.

