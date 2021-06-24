Pioneer Marine Inc. Announces Results of the Special Meeting of the Shareholders

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneer Marine Inc. and its subsidiaries (OSLO-OTC: PNRM) ("Pioneer Marine," or the "Company").
The Company announces today that a special meeting of the shareholders was duly held on June 23, 2021, 11:00 AM Athens time, at 130, Vouliagmenis Avenue and 1, Themistokleous Street, Glyfada, Greece.
The following resolutions were passed:
- The sale or disposition (the “Sale”) of all, or substantially all, of the assets of the Company, consisting of the vessels or their respective vessel-owning subsidiaries, at an agreed aggregate minimum price and based on terms determined by the Board of Directors of the Company.
- Following the Sale, the dissolution of the Company, subject to the determination of the Board.
About Pioneer Marine Inc.
Pioneer Marine is a leading ship owner and global drybulk handysize transportation service provider. Pioneer Marine currently owns eight Handysize drybulk carriers. The Company’s common stock trades on the Norwegian Over-The-Counter market under the symbol "PNRM"
Contact:
Pioneer Marine Inc.
Jim Papoulis - CEO
+30 212222 3750
Korinna Tapaktsoglou - CFO
+30 212222 3750
Investor Relations / Media
Capital Link, Inc.
Kevin Karlis
+212 661 7566
pioneermarine@capitallink.com