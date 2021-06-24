Global Go Analytics Releases FTI Consulting/Global Go Annual Report on Cannabis Law & Markets

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Go Analytics has published the FTI Consulting/Global Go Annual Report on Cannabis Law & Markets in collaboration with BLG and Zuber Lawler. The 400-plus-page report brings together leading cannabis lawyers and cannabis consultants throughout the world to provide companies and investors a comprehensive market-by-market briefing on how rapidly liberalizing regulatory regimes are impacting the nascent legal cannabis market.



“The legal cannabis industry seemed in trouble as 2020 began with its public stocks hitting historic lows and COVID-19 looming in mid-March,” said, Tom Adams, CEO of Global Go Analytics and editor in chief of the FTI/Global Go Annual Report on Cannabis Law & Markets. “But it proved to be the year that cannabis went from illegal to essential in the eyes of many regulators and consumers, allowing the industry to prosper while many others consumer sectors struggled.”

Data compiled by Global Go Analytics for the report shows how regulatory rules drive a wide range of results in different markets, impacting product mixes, patient counts and growth rates. The net result is strong growth in a global market expanding 42% to $21.7 billion in 2020 and forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 19% to $51.7 billion in 2021, according to The Brightfield Group whose market-size estimates are featured in the report.

“The first thing an investor or business operator must consider before deciding where or whether to enter the cannabis space is not historic economic performance or consumer demand, but rather what participants in those markets will be legally permitted to do,” said Ryan Fingerhut, partner at Global Go and a lead contributor to the report. “We realized there was a real need for a report that addressed that question directly.”

“Every legal market in the world has a unique regulatory framework that directly impacts the economics of the enterprise,” said Lincoln Eckhardt, Co-Leader, FTI Cannabis Practice. “A company operating in a limited license, medical only market faces fundamentally different challenges and opportunities than a company operating in a more laissez-faire regulatory environment. This book aims to provide market participants with key insights into how each market operates, and how those unique market dynamics shape the outlook for a cannabis operator.”

The groundbreaking report features market-by-market briefings by the cannabis practice leads at the partner companies: Global Go, FTI Consulting, Zuber Lawler, and Borden Ladner Gervais (BLG). “These are the best-informed people in the world on the state-of-play in their respective markets,” Adams noted. “Because of that, the report is a must-have for anyone planning their future moves in cannabis that needs a knowledge base for their strategic planning.”

Among the many important regulatory insights in the report (whose regulatory rundowns are current as of year-end 2020):

How the supply chain works in different markets, from Canada to the US states to countries around the world.

The trade-offs between limited licensing markets where growth rates are suppressed by lack of access, as opposed to liberally licensed markets with better growth but where prices are suppressed by competitive pressures.

Profitability for manufacturers is maximized at an optimal level of product category diversification, which can directly depend on regulatory rules as to available product types.

The impact marketing and advertising restrictions are having in Canada, the US, and elsewhere.

Critical issues in managing ethics and compliance risk in cannabis.

The implications of the growing importance of EU-GMP certification to Europe’s medical-only markets.

The likely impact of the rescheduling of cannabis by the UN’s Commission on Narcotic Drugs in December 2020.



