PSWW and e Truck Transportation in Process of Completing the First Two Class 6 Vehicle ev Conversions for Customer Demonstrations

Dallas, Texas, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Principal Solar, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSWW) ("Principal" or "the Company"), a strategic investor in and acquirer of technologies that support next-generation opportunities in traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors as well as an investor in and acquirer and operator of undervalued petroleum-producing properties, today announced that the first two Class 6 Vehicle EV conversions for customer demonstrations are underway.

“This marks a milestone as we bring eTruck to market. Through these demonstration conversions, we will show the how our solution meets the needs of the market looking to move their fleet to EV now instead of 5 years from now,” said K. Bryce "Rick" Toussaint, CPA, MBA, Chairman and CEO of PSWW.

Principal Solar’s heavy-duty vehicle EV conversion technology is engineered to enable transportation and logistics companies of all sizes to quickly and easily transition their existing fleets from diesel to almost fully electric vehicles without the long development timelines typically required to engineer completely new platforms. Instead of an R&D process that would typically result in a multi-year timeframe from design to delivery, Principal Solar is able to reduce this significantly.

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar is a strategic investor in and acquirer of organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors as well as an acquirer and operator of undervalued petroleum-producing properties.

