A. Duie Pyle Honored as GEODIS’ 2021 Carrier of the Year

WEST CHESTER, Pa., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a premier provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, today announces its recognition as GEODIS’ 2021 Carrier of the Year for the third time. GEODIS is a worldwide transport and logistics leader that supports clients in their daily work by helping them overcome their logistical constraints.



Pyle was selected for this honor due to its exceptional scoring in four categories: on-time performance, tender responsiveness, connectivity and claims prevention, with on-time performance the most heavily weighted metric. Previously, Pyle was named Carrier of the Year by GEODIS in 2016 and 2018.

As a leading transportation and distribution provider, Pyle offers a complete range of integrated solutions through its LTL, Dedicated, Logistics, and Warehousing & Distribution services. With an extensive network of assets, advanced shipment tracking capabilities, modern fleet, and dedication to safety and customer service, Pyle is able to consistently provide exceptional service that exceeds customer expectations. Pyle’s business philosophy is built around sustainability. The premier provider develops strategies with the future in mind, resulting in a focus and commitment to its business, customers, communities, employees, and the environment.

“We pride ourselves on going above and beyond for each of our customers throughout the Northeast,” said John Luciani, COO of LTL Solutions at Pyle. “This award is a testament to the hard work our team puts in each day to provide outstanding performance results and customer service. While the past year has thrown many obstacles our way, our team continues to deliver for our customers when it matters most.”

For more information on A. Duie Pyle’s integrated supply chain solutions, as well as its infrastructure and commitment to customer service, visit www.aduiepyle.com.

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for more than 97 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 24 LTL service centers and 14 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions, including LTL, Dedicated fleet operations, Warehousing & Distribution services through more than 3.8 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its Logistics Solutions.

