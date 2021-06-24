DSS Adds Ivy Brook Medical Center to its American Medical REIT Portfolio

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Document Security Systems, Inc. (“DSS” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DSS), a multinational company operating business segments in blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, consumer packaging, real estate, renewable energy, and securitized digital assets, today announced its wholly owned DSS Securities, Inc. subsidiary expanded its investment in American Medical REIT, Inc. (“AMRE”) through a $2.6 million share purchase agreement. DSS Securities initially acquired 52% of AMRE in May 2020 and now owns 99% of the real estate investment trust.



The additional investment in AMRE was used to fund the acquisition of Ivy Brook Medical Center (“Ivy Brook”), a 40,000 square foot first class, all medical facility located in Shelton, Connecticut. Considered Fairfield County’s most prestigious medical facility, Ivy Brook provides a vast array of medical practices and related services in a patient-friendly and inviting outpatient campus.

“While the pandemic has led to falling rents and rising vacancies in the commercial real estate markets, the health services segment is holding steady with landlords collecting rents at nearly 100% of pre-COVID levels,” stated Frank D. Heuszel, CEO of DSS. “The percentage of American households with REIT stocks has nearly doubled, from 23 percent to 44 percent, over the last two decades. AMRE is well positioned to capitalize on this trend, and we are excited to help facilitate this addition to its portfolio through our latest investment.”

AMRE was launched to acquire hospitals and other acute or post-acute care centers from leading clinical operators with dominant market share in secondary and tertiary markets. AMRE seeks to lease each property to a single operator under a triple-net lease and was formed to originate, acquire, and lease a credit-centric portfolio of licensed medical real estate. AMRE plans to qualify as a Real Estate Investment Trust for federal income tax purposes, which will provide AMRE’s investors the opportunity for direct ownership of Class A licensed medical real estate.

Jason Grady, Chief Operating Officer of DSS, added, “Our Chairman, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan has deep expertise in real estate investment trust business operations and together with our Board of Directors, supports the development of our REIT management activities to expand our asset base and growth potential. We will continue to parlay their past successes for our future gains within this substantial market opportunity.”

