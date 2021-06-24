World Insurance Associates Announces Rebrand, Asserts Value for Clients and Partners

Tinton Falls, NJ, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (World), a top-100 insurance brokerage, announced today the unveiling of a new logo, new visual identity and a new website as part of an extensive rebranding initiative that clearly affirms the value clients and partners can expect when working with World. The rebrand comes on the heels of adding new product lines including an entire human capital management suite, as well as expanding its leadership team.

“We have been growing our business for the past 10 years which presented us with an opportunity to establish a more compelling brand that differentiates us in the marketplace and clearly affirms the value our clients can expect when working with us,” said Rich Eknoian, Chief Executive Officer. “Our brand was built on trust, accessibility and industry expertise. This rebrand is a major milestone in our evolution as we further crystalize who we are for our clients and partners.”

World was founded in 2012 by four banking and insurance industry veterans who were determined to build a unique experience for their clients — the ability to offer large-scale products and providers, combined with personal customer service. The new tagline of “Large Resources, Local Relationships,” accurately captures this sentiment and solidifies the firm’s value proposition.

Building on that, World’s new logo is a modern evolution from the previous logo with the two arcs that comprise the “O” symbolizing the two components of the new tagline which is World’s differentiator in the marketplace. It represents the idea of getting the best of both worlds with World.

The new visual identity — including the vibrant color palette, modern typeface, relatable imagery and “arc” design elements — is fresh, clean, and contemporary. The new website offers an engaging design with intuitive navigation. Insurance product descriptions outline the risks that the product protects against, making it easy for clients to ascertain their needs and make educated decisions about their risk protection portfolios. Overall, the website is much more focused on delivering a quality and user-friendly experience.

“World is going through a rapid growth spurt and the 10-year-old brand was no longer a strong representation of our values,” said Jean Wiskowski, Chief Marketing Officer. “This was the right time to listen to our clients and really think about how we want to be perceived in the market, and to align the brand with that ethos.”“We are very excited to launch the new website and brand,” Eknoian said. “We take great pride in offering our clients the best products with the best service, and now our entire brand story reflects exactly that.”

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, and is a full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with products and services from top providers combined with personal service from local professionals. World’s product line spans personal and commercial insurance lines, employee benefits, financial and retirement services, and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2012, World has completed more than 106 acquisitions and serves its clients from more than 137 offices across the United States. World is a Top-100 U.S. Broker, ranked #2 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance, and is a Top-50 ranked personal lines agency by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.