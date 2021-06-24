Qgiv Wins Globee® in the 16th Annual 2021 IT World Awards®

Lakeland, FLA., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qgiv, Inc., a leading provider of nonprofit fundraising technology, announced today that the Globee® Awards, organizers of world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, have named Qgiv a Silver winner for “Hot Company of the Year” in the 16th Annual 2021 IT World Awards®. These prestigious global awards recognize information technology and cyber security vendors with advanced, groundbreaking products that are in high demand and helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of technology and cyber security.

Over the last year, Qgiv experienced significant growth by providing numerous software solutions in anticipation of nonprofit needs—annual sales increased 36%. The increased usage of Qgiv’s fundraising tools and the amount of money raised through the platform reached a new peak in 2020 when the company surpassed $2 billion in funds raised by their nonprofit clients. In addition, the total number of Giving Tuesday donations processed on Qgiv’s platform increased 100% in 2020. This growth, along with the development of web-based auctions and new donation forms, secured Qgiv’s recognition as a "Hot Company of the Year" in the 16th Annual 2021 IT World Awards®.

“We are proud to be recognized as an industry player whose fundraising software has been named a winner by the Globee Awards,” said Todd Baylis, president and co-founder of Qgiv, Inc. “Behind this success is our mission to help cause-driven organizations fulfill their passion to make a difference. This recognition from Globee Awards further validates our commitment to our nonprofit clients and their fundraising needs.”

More than 65 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process. The IT World Awards are open to all Information Technology and Cyber Security organizations from all over the world and their end-users of products and services.

“The information technology industry continues to show its resilience,” said San Madan, co-President of Globee Awards. “The tech sector is robust and innovative. And the pandemic has changed the way people live, work, shop, and socialize thereby accelerating demand for newer technologies and innovations everywhere.”

See the complete list of 2021 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/it-world-awards/winners/

About the Globee Awards: Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, the Globee® International Best in Business Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Security World Awards, the IT World Awards®, One Planet® American Best in Business Awards, the Globee® Employer Excellence Awards®, the Globee® Corporate Communications & Marketing World Awards, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

About Qgiv: Qgiv, Inc. is a leading digital fundraising platform founded in 2007. From their headquarters in Lakeland, FL, they currently serve more than 5,000 nonprofit organizations in the United States and Canada. No long-term contracts, unlimited access to tools and support, and integrations with leading CRM and email tools make it easy for nonprofits to experiment with new technology and grow their digital fundraising programs. Qgiv is committed to helping nonprofits raise more by anticipating and addressing their needs and challenges through customer-led development and close attention to industry best practices. To learn more about the Qgiv platform visit www.qgiv.com.

###

