RHCO Announces Exclusive $50 Million Placement Agreement With Aurelia

Hilversum, Netherlands, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Readen Holding Corp. (OTC Pink: RHCO), a diversified holding company, today announced the signing of an exclusive $50 million placement agreement with London-based investment firm Aurelia www.theaurelia.uk . Under the terms of the agreement, Aurelia will assist RHCO in the placement of $50 million of the Company’s shares.

As a publicly-traded investment company, Readen Holding Corporation owns an innovative and diversified portfolio of companies across online commerce, technology, payment services, fintech, as well as e-tokens, and cryptocurrencies. RHCO’s long history has also included a number of successful investments in the real estate, infrastructure, and telecommunications sectors, among others.

The global, primarily majority-owned investments are supported by a long-term and sustainable equity contribution for growth. With its headquarters in Hong Kong and subsidiaries and liaison offices in Europe and Asia, RHCO also provides private investors with access to sought-after, high-growth sectors and markets, particularly in the Asian region.

Following a successful capital increase, RHCO was able to increase its total assets to approximately $31.9 million and is now in the process of increasing its equity ratio from 5.1% last year to 47.6% this year. The Company now plans to raise additional equity through share issuances to consolidate portfolio growth and further expand its existing holdings.

Richard Klitsie, CEO of RHCO stated, “We are eagerly looking forward to the cooperation with Aurelia. With Aurelia's international expertise and know-how, we have found the right placement partner for our Company’s shares. As an experienced investment intermediary in both German and Anglo-Saxon speaking countries, Aurelia, as a brand of Uncommix Ltd., helps us bring our Company’s shares into the international market and thus, not only held by Hedge Funds, Venture Capital and Investment Companies but to individual investors from around the globe. With this step, RHCO hopes to offer all our shareholders and those who wish to become shareholders, even more security and long-term returns. “

RHCO's OTC Markets-listed shares are now available for purchase in bundles with warrants exclusively through Aurelia.

About Readen Holding Corporation:

Readen Holding Corporation is a Hong Kong-based publicly traded investment company, with an operating history now spanning nearly 70 years. Its focus is to seek opportunities to acquire and grow businesses to generate sustainable cash flow and attractive returns over the long term, creating value for its shareholders. Readen Holding Corporation has subsidiaries and liaison offices in Europe and Asia.

For further information, please contact RHCO at info@readenholdingcorp.com or +852 3950 5911

The RHCO corporate email address is info@readenholdingcorp.com

The RHCO corporate website can be accessed at www.readenholdingcorp.com

The RHCO Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/readenrhco

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Readen Holding Corp. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Readen Holding Corp. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Readen Holding Corp. or any other person.