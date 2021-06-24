The global MNS market size is projected to grow from USD 8.0 billion in 2020 to USD 27.3 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.5%

New York, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mass Notification Systems Market by Component, Application, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05025063/?utm_source=GNW

This helps alert people about potential exposure, without causing panic with those who were not working at the time. This functionality can also extend to creating groups and zones for particular areas. If only one building or floor was exposed, it might only be necessary to alert people who were in the same area.

Moreover, being able to reach people via on-premises and mobile devices with health and safety information and new procedures due to the pandemic, helps minimize confusion and disruptions.Therefore, many organizations are utilizing MNS to share critical information with people in a timely manner.



As local regulations change, the versatility of mass notifications can expand beyond simple alerting to help notify about events that impact their wellbeing. In this blog post, we’ll outline three practical use cases for mass notification during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Business Continuity and Management: The fastest-growing segment of the MNS market, by application

Businesses across the world experience unexpected events that can hamper normal business operations and these events can occur at any given time.Business continuity and management teams of SMEs or large enterprises depend on an efficient MNS solution that is implemented on-premises or in the enterprise cloud to help conduct business operations as usual.



MNS solutions help incident response teams within an organization to report to, in case of any potential crisis and communicate and notify employees and higher management with necessary guidelines that need to be followed to address the crisis.Real-time notifications help businesses to continue their business operations until the disruptions are eliminated.



Sending alerts with the help of MNS in the initial stage of any business interruption becomes critical for the business to prevent loss of life and business-critical resources. Various internal departments within an enterprises such as IT, facility management, HR teams, payroll teams as well as security teams utilize MNS solutions to broadcast messages to the right recipients at the right time, further helping the business and its management to continue its operations.



Large Enterprises: The largest growing segment of the MNS market.

Large enterprises need complex and highly scalable security systems and services as compared to SMEs.These customers operate across multiple locations in different geographies; hence, they require a solution, which offers elevated integration capabilities and is capable of large-scale seamless integration of security operations.



In addition to network infrastructure complexity and requirements, large enterprises are at high risk for breaches and other cyber and physical crimes.The combination of the complexity and high risks require large systems that are fully integrated and can utilize the best and utmost reliable technology.



Large enterprises have started adopting cloud-based MNS and services, owing to the scalability and real-time decision-making capabilities it offers to them.The adoption of an MNS enables enterprises to mitigate and manage risks.



These systems help notify personnel beforehand, which helps avoid damages and the related costs as well as increases the overall RoI..



APAC: The fastest growing region in the MNS market.

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increase in demand for MNS solution and services.Growing economies in countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea provide huge opportunities for the adoption of the MNS solution and services in APAC region.



Meanwhile, North America is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.



Breakdown of primaries

The studies contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company: Tier I: 34%, Tier II: 43%, and Tier III: 23%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 50%, Directors: 30%, and Others: 20%

• By Region: North America: 25%, APAC: 30%, Europe: 30%, MEA: 10%, and Latin America: 5%



The MNS market is dominated by a few globally established players such as IBM (US), Google (US), Motorola Solutions (US), BlackBerry (US), Eaton (Ireland), Honeywell (US), Siemens (Germany), Everbridge (US), Blackboard (US), Desktop Alert (US), OnSolve (US), Singlewire Software (US), xMatters (US), Regroup Mass Notification (US), Alertus (US), Johnson Controls (US), Federal Signal Corporation (US), Rave Mobile Safety (US), and AlertFind (US), ATI Systems (US), CrisisGo (US), Omnilert (US), Catalyst Technologies (Australia), Omnigo (US), and Klaxon (UK).



Research Coverage

The report segments the MNS market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, based on region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and Latin America), component (solutions and services), application (emergency response, business continuity and management, and public warnings and alerting), by organization size (large enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized enterprises), by deployment mode (cloud and on-premises), and vertical (education, energy and utilities, government, healthcare and life sciences, IT and telecom, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, others).

The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the MNS market. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall MNS market and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



