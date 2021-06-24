Greystone Provides $7.8 Million in HUD-Insured Financing for Affordable Housing Community in Roseville, Michigan

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a $7.8 million HUD-insured loan to refinance a 124-unit affordable housing community in Roseville, Michigan. The financing was originated by Lisa M. Fischman, Managing Director in Greystone’s New York office on behalf of The Altman Companies.



The $7,760,000 HUD-insured section 223(f) loan which finances The Meadows of Roseville, carries a 35-year term with a low, fixed interest rate. The Greystone team also made sure the Section 8 HAP contract was extended so that The Meadows would save even more with a reduction in the MIP to 0.25% for the life of the loan. This permanent financing represents a refinance of a previous HUD loan already in the Greystone portfolio from 2015.

The Meadows of Roseville is a section 8 affordable housing community consisting of 124 one- and two-bedroom apartments with amenities such as a playground and picnic tables.

“This was a unique financing situation that resulted in a last-minute change that significantly improved the result for The Altman Companies, but the team at HUD was great throughout the entire process,” said Ms. Fischman.

“Over the years, Greystone has proven to be a nimble and reliable partner for us,” said Joel Altman, chairman of The Altman Companies. “We are thrilled to lock in low rates for long-term financing as we look to make our communities even more beautiful and well-appointed for the families that live there.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

Karen.Marotta@greyco.com