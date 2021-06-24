The global Network probe Market size is expected to grow from USD 509 million in 2021 to USD 909 million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.3%

New York, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Network Probe Market by Component, Deployment Mode, End User And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097232/?utm_source=GNW

Hence, there is a growing need for network probe solutions that help organizations in predictive threat detection and network traffic analysis to enhance cloud management.

• By Deployment mode, the cloud segment to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period



By deployment mode, the cloud segment is expected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period.Cloud-based solutions work with the SaaS model, wherein users can access the required resources such as network, compute, and storage on the pay-as-you-go model.



Cloud services help organizations to manage their costs and to improve their business agility.This is particularly more beneficial for SMEs as they are cost-effective and easy to deploy.



With the cloud-based deployment of network probe solutions, small enterprises can collect and analyze data, thus improving their customer services.



By Organization size, the Large Enterprises segment to hold the larger market size during the forecast period

The Large Enterprises segment is expected to hold the larger market size.Large Enterprises hold a major portion of the total network probe equipment market.



Large enterprises operate with many departments and have a broad employee base, which requires effective WAN, LAN, and WLAN connectivity with access to laptops, tablets, and smartphones for employees. Thus, large enterpises have more demand for network probe solutions, which enables them to manage their entire IT infrastructure environment with real-time application monitoring, and protects them from security attacks.

• By region, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific (APAC) market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The expansion of customer base for network probe solutions and emerging trend of network probe hybrid deployments are responsible for driving the adoption of advanced network probe solutions in the region.



In APAC, the real opportunity for network probe lies particularly in regions where there are high number of security attacks. This has led to the rapid adoption of network probe solutions by enterprises in fast-growing countries, such as China, Japan, India and Australia.



Key and innovative vendors in the network probe market include SolarWinds (US), NETSCOUT (US), Broadcom (US), IBM (US), Cisco (US), Nokia (Finland), NEC (Japan), AppNeta (US), Catchpoint (US), and Accedian (Canada), Catchpoint (US), Accedian (Canada), Paessler (Germany), ManageEngine (US), Progress (US), Nagios (US), Dynatrace (US), HelpSystems (US), Riverbed (US), ExtraHop (US), Micro Focus (UK), Cubro (Austria), Plixer (US), Kentik (US), ObjectPlanet (Norway), Flowmon (Czech Republic), Qosmos (France).



The Network Probe Market is segmented into component, deployment mode, organization size, end user, and region.



