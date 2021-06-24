Global Orthopedic Veterinary Implants Market to Reach US$169.9 Million by the Year 2027

New York, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Orthopedic Veterinary Implants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957607/?utm_source=GNW

5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$169.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Veterinary Bone Plates, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.9% CAGR to reach US$67.1 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Screws segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.6% share of the global Orthopedic Veterinary Implants market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 32.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Orthopedic Veterinary Implants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$37.9 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 32.79% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$16 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$16 Million by the year 2027.



- Pins, Wires & Staples Segment Corners a 21.4% Share in 2020



- In the global Pins, Wires & Staples segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$18.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$27.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.3 Million by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 31 Featured)



B. Braun Melsungen AG

BioMedtrix, LLC

DePuy Synthes

Everost Inc.

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

Intrauma S.p.A.

KYON Pharma Inc.

Ortho Max Manufacturing Company Pvt. Ltd.

RITA LEIBINGER

scil animal care company GmbH

Surgical Holdings

Veterinary Orthopedic Implants, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957607/?utm_source=GNW



CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Disrupts Animal Health Industry

Pet Care Industry Faces Challenging Times amidst the Pandemic

COVID-19 Outbreak Impacts Veterinarian Professionals

An Introduction to Veterinary Orthopedic Implants

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Developed Regions Lead Global Market, Developing Economies to

Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth of Veterinary Orthopedic Procedures to Boost Demand for

Orthopedic Implants

Rising Incidence of Arthritis & Bone Injuries in Animals

Necessitate Orthopedic Procedures, Driving Market Growth

Rise in Obesity among Animals Raises Need for Orthopedic Surgeries

Rising Ownership of Pet and Companion Animals to Positively

Impact Market Growth

EXHIBIT 2: Global Pet Population: Number of Dogs and Cats in

Million for the Years 2018 and 2021

EXHIBIT 3: Global Pet Dog Population: Number of Pet Dogs by

Select Countries (in Million) for 2021

EXHIBIT 4: Global Pet Cat Population: Number of Pet Cats by

Select Countries (in Million) for 2021

EXHIBIT 5: Population of Pet Owners in China: Percentage Share

of People Living with Dogs, Cats, Aquatic Animals, Rodents and

Reptiles for 2020

Pet Humanization Trend to Boost Market Prospects

Increase in Animal Healthcare Spending Augurs Well for

Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market

EXHIBIT 6: Animal Healthcare Market Worldwide: Revenues in US$

Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Rise in Animal Racing Competitions and Resultant Rise in

Injuries Enhances Demand for Implant Procedures

EXHIBIT 7: Common Injuries in Race Horses: % of Fatal Injuries

and % of Non-Fatal Career Ending Injuries (NFCEI) by Injured

System

Additive Manufacturing Expands Opportunities for Orthopedic

Implants

Additive Manufacturing of Fracture Fixation Implants

The Rise of Bioabsorbable Implants in Veterinary Orthopedic

Surgery

Technology Advancements and Development of Novel Orthopedic

Implants to Boost Market Prospects

Proposed BMG Systems to Facilitate Equine Long Bone Fracture

Repair

Advancements in Orthopedics Promotes Market Prospects

Market to Benefit from Expanding Insurance Coverage and

Availability of Trained Veterinary Professionals

EXHIBIT 8: Global Pet Insurance Market by Sales Channels

(in %): 2020

Challenges Confronting Orthopedic Veterinary Implants Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic

Veterinary Implants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Orthopedic Veterinary

Implants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Veterinary

Implants by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary Bone

Plates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Veterinary Bone Plates by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Bone Plates

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Screws by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Screws by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Screws by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Pins, Wires &

Staples by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Pins, Wires & Staples by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Pins, Wires & Staples

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Product

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary

Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Veterinary Hospitals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Hospitals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary

Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Veterinary Clinics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Clinics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Pet Care Market in the US: An Overview

EXHIBIT 9: Pet Ownership in the US: Number of Households Owning

a Pet (in Million) for 2019

Pet Obesity Gives Rise to Increased Need for Orthopedic

Treatments, Driving Market Growth

EXHIBIT 10: Number of Obese or Overweight Cats and Dogs in

Million and as % of Total Population in the US

Market Analytics

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic

Veterinary Implants by Product Type - Veterinary Bone Plates,

Screws, Pins, Wires & Staples and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Orthopedic Veterinary

Implants by Product Type - Veterinary Bone Plates, Screws,

Pins, Wires & Staples and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Veterinary

Implants by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Veterinary Bone Plates, Screws, Pins, Wires & Staples and

Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic

Veterinary Implants by End-Use - Veterinary Hospitals,

Veterinary Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Orthopedic Veterinary

Implants by End-Use - Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Veterinary

Implants by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic

Veterinary Implants by Product Type - Veterinary Bone Plates,

Screws, Pins, Wires & Staples and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Orthopedic Veterinary

Implants by Product Type - Veterinary Bone Plates, Screws,

Pins, Wires & Staples and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Veterinary

Implants by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Veterinary Bone Plates, Screws, Pins, Wires & Staples and

Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic

Veterinary Implants by End-Use - Veterinary Hospitals,

Veterinary Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Orthopedic Veterinary

Implants by End-Use - Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Veterinary

Implants by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic

Veterinary Implants by Product Type - Veterinary Bone Plates,

Screws, Pins, Wires & Staples and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Orthopedic Veterinary

Implants by Product Type - Veterinary Bone Plates, Screws,

Pins, Wires & Staples and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Veterinary

Implants by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Veterinary Bone Plates, Screws, Pins, Wires & Staples and

Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic

Veterinary Implants by End-Use - Veterinary Hospitals,

Veterinary Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Orthopedic Veterinary

Implants by End-Use - Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Veterinary

Implants by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic

Veterinary Implants by Product Type - Veterinary Bone Plates,

Screws, Pins, Wires & Staples and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Orthopedic Veterinary

Implants by Product Type - Veterinary Bone Plates, Screws,

Pins, Wires & Staples and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Veterinary

Implants by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Veterinary Bone Plates, Screws, Pins, Wires & Staples and

Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic

Veterinary Implants by End-Use - Veterinary Hospitals,

Veterinary Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Orthopedic Veterinary

Implants by End-Use - Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Veterinary

Implants by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic

Veterinary Implants by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Orthopedic Veterinary

Implants by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Veterinary

Implants by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic

Veterinary Implants by Product Type - Veterinary Bone Plates,

Screws, Pins, Wires & Staples and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Orthopedic Veterinary

Implants by Product Type - Veterinary Bone Plates, Screws,

Pins, Wires & Staples and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Veterinary

Implants by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Veterinary Bone Plates, Screws, Pins, Wires & Staples and

Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic

Veterinary Implants by End-Use - Veterinary Hospitals,

Veterinary Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Orthopedic Veterinary

Implants by End-Use - Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Veterinary

Implants by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic

Veterinary Implants by Product Type - Veterinary Bone Plates,

Screws, Pins, Wires & Staples and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Orthopedic Veterinary

Implants by Product Type - Veterinary Bone Plates, Screws,

Pins, Wires & Staples and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Veterinary

Implants by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Veterinary Bone Plates, Screws, Pins, Wires & Staples and

Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic

Veterinary Implants by End-Use - Veterinary Hospitals,

Veterinary Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Orthopedic Veterinary

Implants by End-Use - Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Veterinary

Implants by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic

Veterinary Implants by Product Type - Veterinary Bone Plates,

Screws, Pins, Wires & Staples and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Orthopedic Veterinary

Implants by Product Type - Veterinary Bone Plates, Screws,

Pins, Wires & Staples and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Veterinary

Implants by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Veterinary Bone Plates, Screws, Pins, Wires & Staples and

Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic

Veterinary Implants by End-Use - Veterinary Hospitals,

Veterinary Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Orthopedic Veterinary

Implants by End-Use - Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Veterinary

Implants by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic

Veterinary Implants by Product Type - Veterinary Bone Plates,

Screws, Pins, Wires & Staples and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Orthopedic Veterinary

Implants by Product Type - Veterinary Bone Plates, Screws,

Pins, Wires & Staples and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Veterinary

Implants by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Veterinary Bone Plates, Screws, Pins, Wires & Staples and

Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic

Veterinary Implants by End-Use - Veterinary Hospitals,

Veterinary Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Orthopedic Veterinary

Implants by End-Use - Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Veterinary

Implants by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic

Veterinary Implants by Product Type - Veterinary Bone Plates,

Screws, Pins, Wires & Staples and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Orthopedic Veterinary Implants

by Product Type - Veterinary Bone Plates, Screws, Pins, Wires &

Staples and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Veterinary

Implants by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Veterinary Bone Plates, Screws, Pins, Wires & Staples and

Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic

Veterinary Implants by End-Use - Veterinary Hospitals,

Veterinary Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Orthopedic Veterinary Implants

by End-Use - Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Veterinary

Implants by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 82: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Orthopedic Veterinary Implants by Product Type - Veterinary

Bone Plates, Screws, Pins, Wires & Staples and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Orthopedic

Veterinary Implants by Product Type - Veterinary Bone Plates,

Screws, Pins, Wires & Staples and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic

Veterinary Implants by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Veterinary Bone Plates, Screws, Pins, Wires &

Staples and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Orthopedic Veterinary Implants by End-Use - Veterinary

Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Orthopedic

Veterinary Implants by End-Use - Veterinary Hospitals,

Veterinary Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic

Veterinary Implants by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 88: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic

Veterinary Implants by Product Type - Veterinary Bone Plates,

Screws, Pins, Wires & Staples and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Orthopedic

Veterinary Implants by Product Type - Veterinary Bone Plates,

Screws, Pins, Wires & Staples and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic

Veterinary Implants by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Veterinary Bone Plates, Screws, Pins, Wires &

Staples and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic

Veterinary Implants by End-Use - Veterinary Hospitals,

Veterinary Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Orthopedic

Veterinary Implants by End-Use - Veterinary Hospitals,

Veterinary Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic

Veterinary Implants by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 94: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Orthopedic Veterinary Implants by Product Type - Veterinary

Bone Plates, Screws, Pins, Wires & Staples and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of World Historic Review for Orthopedic

Veterinary Implants by Product Type - Veterinary Bone Plates,

Screws, Pins, Wires & Staples and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic

Veterinary Implants by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Veterinary Bone Plates, Screws, Pins, Wires &

Staples and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Orthopedic Veterinary Implants by End-Use - Veterinary

Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for Orthopedic

Veterinary Implants by End-Use - Veterinary Hospitals,

Veterinary Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic

Veterinary Implants by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 31

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957607/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________