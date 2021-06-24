Global Neuromodulation Market to Reach US$8.9 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Neuromodulation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957502/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Spinal Cord Stimulation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.3% CAGR to reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Deep Brain Stimulation segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 16.7% share of the global Neuromodulation market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 48.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Neuromodulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 48.43% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$663.5 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 8.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$663.5 Million by the year 2027.



- Sacral Nerve Stimulation Segment Corners a 15.1% Share in 2020



- In the global Sacral Nerve Stimulation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$696.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$528.2 Million by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 83 Featured)



Abbott Laboratories

Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA

Bioness Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

EnteroMedics, Inc.

LivaNova PLC

Medtronic PLC

NeuroPace, Inc.

Nevro Corp.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957502/?utm_source=GNW



CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Neurological Disorders

A Prelude to Neuromodulation

Indications for Neuromodulation Therapy

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Global Neuromodulation Market Buckles under COVID-19 Strain

Effects of COVID-19 on the Nervous System Sheds Focus on

Neuromodulation Applications

GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

Neuromodulation Market Set for a Robust Growth

Neuromodulation Market by Segment

Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) and Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS)

Represents the Largest Segments

Neuromodulation Devices by Technology

EXHIBIT 2: Spinal Cord Stimulation Market (2020): Dollar Market

Share of Leading Players in Percentage

Neuromodulation Market by Application

Growing Clinical Applications to Drive Demand

US and Europe Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific and other Emerging Regions Display Impressive

Growth Potential

Competition

Select FDA Approved Neuromodulation Devices in Recent Years

Recent Market Activity

Market Restraints and Challenges

WORLD BRANDS



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

High Incidence of Neurological Disorders: A Key Market Driver

EXHIBIT 3: Annual Incidence of Adult-Onset Neurologic Disorders

in the US

Rising Geriatric Population and Subsequent Growth in Prevalence

of Neurological Disorders

EXHIBIT 4: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group

in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Growing Incidence of Neurodegenerative Diseases Propels the

Market for Deep Brain Stimulation Devices

EXHIBIT 5: Global Alzheimer’s Prevalence by Age Group

EXHIBIT 6: Diagnosed Prevalence Cases of Parkinson?s Disease

Across Select Countries

EXHIBIT 7: Global DBS Market by Leading Player (2020E): Market

Share Breakdown of Revenues for Medtronic, Boston Scientific,

and Abbott

Select Available Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Available in

the Market

Increasing Cases of Epilepsy Drives the Demand for Vagus Nerve

Stimulation Devices

EXHIBIT 8: Epilepsy Incidence by Type (2019): Percentage Share

Breakdown for Idiopathic and Symptomatic Epilepsy

EXHIBIT 9: Symptomatic Epilepsy Incidence by Type (2019):

Percentage Share Breakdown of Congenital, Degenerative,

Infective, Neoplastic, Trauma, and Vascular Epilepsy

Spinal Cord Injuries Propel the Demand for Spinal Cord

Stimulation Devices

Recent Developments in Spinal Cord Injury Treatment

TENS (Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation devices)

Market Witnesses Rapid Growth

Non-Invasiveness of TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation)

Propelling the adoption of TMS devices

Neuromodulation Technologies to Gain Preference Over Opioids

Tibial Neuromodulation to Impact Overactive Bladder Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Neuromodulation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Neuromodulation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Neuromodulation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Spinal Cord

Stimulation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Spinal Cord Stimulation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Cord Stimulation

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Deep Brain

Stimulation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Deep Brain Stimulation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Deep Brain Stimulation

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Sacral Nerve

Stimulation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Sacral Nerve Stimulation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Sacral Nerve

Stimulation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Vagus Nerve

Stimulation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Vagus Nerve Stimulation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Vagus Nerve Stimulation

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Transcutaneous

Electrical Nerve Stimulation by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Transcutaneous Electrical

Nerve Stimulation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Transcutaneous

Electrical Nerve Stimulation by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Repetitive

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Repetitive Transcranial

Magnetic Stimulation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Repetitive Transcranial

Magnetic Stimulation by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Chronic Pain by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Chronic Pain by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Chronic Pain by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Failed Back

Syndrome by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Failed Back Syndrome by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Failed Back Syndrome by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Depression by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Depression by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Depression by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Epilepsy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Epilepsy by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Epilepsy by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Parkinson`s

Disease by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Parkinson`s Disease by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Parkinson`s Disease by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Migraine by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Migraine by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Migraine by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Neuromodulation by

Technology - Spinal Cord Stimulation, Deep Brain Stimulation,

Sacral Nerve Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation,

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation, Repetitive

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Neuromodulation by Technology -

Spinal Cord Stimulation, Deep Brain Stimulation, Sacral Nerve

Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation, Transcutaneous Electrical

Nerve Stimulation, Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Neuromodulation by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spinal

Cord Stimulation, Deep Brain Stimulation, Sacral Nerve

Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation, Transcutaneous Electrical

Nerve Stimulation, Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Neuromodulation by

Application - Chronic Pain, Failed Back Syndrome, Depression,

Epilepsy, Parkinson`s Disease, Migraine and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: USA Historic Review for Neuromodulation by

Application - Chronic Pain, Failed Back Syndrome, Depression,

Epilepsy, Parkinson`s Disease, Migraine and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Neuromodulation by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chronic

Pain, Failed Back Syndrome, Depression, Epilepsy, Parkinson`s

Disease, Migraine and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Neuromodulation

by Technology - Spinal Cord Stimulation, Deep Brain

Stimulation, Sacral Nerve Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation,

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation, Repetitive

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Neuromodulation by

Technology - Spinal Cord Stimulation, Deep Brain Stimulation,

Sacral Nerve Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation,

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation, Repetitive

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Neuromodulation by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spinal

Cord Stimulation, Deep Brain Stimulation, Sacral Nerve

Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation, Transcutaneous Electrical

Nerve Stimulation, Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Neuromodulation

by Application - Chronic Pain, Failed Back Syndrome,

Depression, Epilepsy, Parkinson`s Disease, Migraine and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Neuromodulation by

Application - Chronic Pain, Failed Back Syndrome, Depression,

Epilepsy, Parkinson`s Disease, Migraine and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Neuromodulation by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chronic

Pain, Failed Back Syndrome, Depression, Epilepsy, Parkinson`s

Disease, Migraine and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Neuromodulation

by Technology - Spinal Cord Stimulation, Deep Brain

Stimulation, Sacral Nerve Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation,

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation, Repetitive

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Neuromodulation by

Technology - Spinal Cord Stimulation, Deep Brain Stimulation,

Sacral Nerve Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation,

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation, Repetitive

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Neuromodulation by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spinal

Cord Stimulation, Deep Brain Stimulation, Sacral Nerve

Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation, Transcutaneous Electrical

Nerve Stimulation, Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Neuromodulation

by Application - Chronic Pain, Failed Back Syndrome,

Depression, Epilepsy, Parkinson`s Disease, Migraine and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Neuromodulation by

Application - Chronic Pain, Failed Back Syndrome, Depression,

Epilepsy, Parkinson`s Disease, Migraine and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Neuromodulation by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chronic

Pain, Failed Back Syndrome, Depression, Epilepsy, Parkinson`s

Disease, Migraine and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Neuromodulation

by Technology - Spinal Cord Stimulation, Deep Brain

Stimulation, Sacral Nerve Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation,

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation, Repetitive

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Neuromodulation by

Technology - Spinal Cord Stimulation, Deep Brain Stimulation,

Sacral Nerve Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation,

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation, Repetitive

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Neuromodulation by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spinal

Cord Stimulation, Deep Brain Stimulation, Sacral Nerve

Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation, Transcutaneous Electrical

Nerve Stimulation, Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Neuromodulation

by Application - Chronic Pain, Failed Back Syndrome,

Depression, Epilepsy, Parkinson`s Disease, Migraine and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Neuromodulation by

Application - Chronic Pain, Failed Back Syndrome, Depression,

Epilepsy, Parkinson`s Disease, Migraine and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Neuromodulation by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chronic

Pain, Failed Back Syndrome, Depression, Epilepsy, Parkinson`s

Disease, Migraine and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Neuromodulation

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Neuromodulation by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Neuromodulation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Neuromodulation

by Technology - Spinal Cord Stimulation, Deep Brain

Stimulation, Sacral Nerve Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation,

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation, Repetitive

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Neuromodulation by

Technology - Spinal Cord Stimulation, Deep Brain Stimulation,

Sacral Nerve Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation,

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation, Repetitive

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Neuromodulation by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spinal

Cord Stimulation, Deep Brain Stimulation, Sacral Nerve

Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation, Transcutaneous Electrical

Nerve Stimulation, Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Neuromodulation

by Application - Chronic Pain, Failed Back Syndrome,

Depression, Epilepsy, Parkinson`s Disease, Migraine and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Neuromodulation by

Application - Chronic Pain, Failed Back Syndrome, Depression,

Epilepsy, Parkinson`s Disease, Migraine and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Neuromodulation by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chronic

Pain, Failed Back Syndrome, Depression, Epilepsy, Parkinson`s

Disease, Migraine and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Neuromodulation

by Technology - Spinal Cord Stimulation, Deep Brain

Stimulation, Sacral Nerve Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation,

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation, Repetitive

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Neuromodulation by

Technology - Spinal Cord Stimulation, Deep Brain Stimulation,

Sacral Nerve Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation,

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation, Repetitive

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Neuromodulation by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spinal

Cord Stimulation, Deep Brain Stimulation, Sacral Nerve

Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation, Transcutaneous Electrical

Nerve Stimulation, Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Neuromodulation

by Application - Chronic Pain, Failed Back Syndrome,

Depression, Epilepsy, Parkinson`s Disease, Migraine and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Neuromodulation by

Application - Chronic Pain, Failed Back Syndrome, Depression,

Epilepsy, Parkinson`s Disease, Migraine and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Neuromodulation by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chronic

Pain, Failed Back Syndrome, Depression, Epilepsy, Parkinson`s

Disease, Migraine and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Neuromodulation

by Technology - Spinal Cord Stimulation, Deep Brain

Stimulation, Sacral Nerve Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation,

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation, Repetitive

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Neuromodulation by

Technology - Spinal Cord Stimulation, Deep Brain Stimulation,

Sacral Nerve Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation,

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation, Repetitive

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Neuromodulation by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spinal

Cord Stimulation, Deep Brain Stimulation, Sacral Nerve

Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation, Transcutaneous Electrical

Nerve Stimulation, Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Neuromodulation

by Application - Chronic Pain, Failed Back Syndrome,

Depression, Epilepsy, Parkinson`s Disease, Migraine and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Neuromodulation by

Application - Chronic Pain, Failed Back Syndrome, Depression,

Epilepsy, Parkinson`s Disease, Migraine and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Neuromodulation by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chronic

Pain, Failed Back Syndrome, Depression, Epilepsy, Parkinson`s

Disease, Migraine and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 91: Italy Cur

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957502/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________