KnowBe4 General Counsel Alicia Dietzen Recognized Among Association of Corporate Counsel Top 10 30-Somethings

Tampa Bay, FL, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that General Counsel Alicia Dietzen has been recognized among the Top 10 30-Somethings from the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC).

The ACC Top 10 30-Somethings awards recognize in-house counsel between the ages of 30 and 39 for their innovation, global perspectives, proactive practice, advocacy efforts, and pro bono and community service work.

“When it came time for me to decide the first step to take in my career, I took a chance and went straight in-house after law school,” said Dietzen. “Since then, I have worked hard to build up my career and as general counsel for KnowBe4, and I am now fortunate enough to lead a global team of 12 attorneys and support staff. I am incredibly honored to receive an award like this so early on based on what I have accomplished so far in my career. I look forward to continuing to help other legal professionals, and aspiring legal professionals, learn more about cybersecurity and data privacy.”

Dietzen has managed to build a legal department, facilitate and support its global expansion efforts and take the company public in less than five years. During which, she has brought on strategic hires to help provide global legal support to the organization as KnowBe4 expanded internationally across 11 countries and provided key legal support for the organization as KnowBe4 became public in April 2021. As for community involvement, she has contributed by helping to establish the KnowBe4 Cybersecurity Law Program Fund at Stetson Law School, which offers a wide range of benefits for the law students, including scholarships, internship opportunities, and general support for business law initiatives at Stetson.

“From the moment I met Alicia, I knew that she was going to become a rockstar attorney at KnowBe4,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. “She not only lived up to my high expectations, she also built our entire international legal department from scratch. Alicia is very deserving of this type of recognition and I can only imagine what she will continue to accomplish in the future.”

