Axiom Presents "Unified Platforms: How to Address the Complexity of Oncology Studies to Better Support Your Sites" at Clinical Operations in Oncology Trials 2021

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics ("Axiom"), premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services focused on small-to-medium life science organizations, will be exhibiting on June 24, 2021, at the Clinical Operations in Oncology Trials Conference. The virtual event consists of two streams of sessions welcoming experts from across the industry to discuss the latest innovations in technology, regulatory affairs and explore new opportunities to run successful clinical trials.



Axiom’s Heather DiFruscia, Associate Director of RTSM/IWRS, and Quinn Zarubick, Director of Project Management, will present “Unified Platforms: How to Address the Complexity of Oncology Studies to Better Support Your Sites” on June 24 at 3:25 PM EST as part of Stream 1. They will share their expertise and highlight site-level operational needs of oncology studies, as well as how a unified platform can promote study accuracy, visibility and task automation.

“Key elements that bring complexity to oncology studies include enrollment and eligibility, patient scheduling and dose titration, as well as SRC readiness,” Zarubick remarks. “For example, patient scheduling can be challenging to manage and monitor. Bringing in the ability to automate patient scheduling can improve accuracy and forecasting, and automated titration calculations could lead to greater protocol compliance and dosing accuracy. Task automation is just one of the many benefits of a unified platform.”

“A unified platform such as Axiom’s Fusion eClinical Suite can also serve as the connected hub for your oncology trial,” DiFruscia contributes. “Everything is accessible with a single sign-on and having your data in one place means you have centralized dashboards and critical reporting available across all data types. This data-driven study model means having real-time visibility on study and Site data, as well as access to a powerful suite of fully integrated modules, which results in your study teams being empowered to ‘Know more. Know it sooner. Act faster.’”

Event attendees will have an opportunity to ask DiFruscia and Zarubick questions during a live Q&A session following the presentation.

Learn more about Axiom’s fully unified Fusion eClinical Suite: https://www.axiommetrics.com/fusion-eclinical-suite/

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Axiom is celebrating its 20th anniversary after delivering hundreds of studies in dozens of countries.

Since 2001, Axiom has delivered data-driven, powerful and cost-effective eClinical Solutions and Services dedicated to small-to-medium life science companies. Fusion eClinical Suite is the most adaptable, unified platform that serves as the Connected Hub for all your Clinical Trial and operational data and reporting. Choose from over 15 fully integrated modules on a single platform: EDC, DM, RTSM/IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, ePRO, eConsent, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central/Local Lab, Imaging Management, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. We are an embedded partner dedicated to the success of your study, offering managed services such as: Data Management, On-Demand Data Analytics, Biostatistics, Clinical Management, eTMF Management and Pharmacovigilance.

For more information, please visit https://www.axiommetrics.com

