Total Expert Launches Industry’s First Sales and Marketing Platform for Direct-to-Consumer Mortgage Market

MINNEAPOLIS, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Expert , the CRM and customer engagement platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions, today launched Total Expert for Consumer Direct—the first all-in-one sales and marketing platform built on a single data model for direct lending. The new offering ensures lenders can develop a complete understanding of each consumer based on their unique financial needs and deliver a personalized and valuable digital loan experience.



The global pandemic popularized online home buying in 2020, but the approach is here to stay: 40% of millennials , the fastest-growing home buying group in the country, recently said they’d buy a home entirely online. That means lenders aren’t just competing on rates and loan terms, but also on their direct-to-consumer digital experience. Competition will be fierce: millennials obtain an average of six quotes before deciding on a lender.

“Speed alone doesn’t cut it anymore. Lenders must immediately drive value to earn new customers. Until recently, lenders looking to deliver a holistic consumer direct experience have had to piece together different systems to manage leads, automate marketing, and drive high-touch engagement,” said Josh Lehr, director of technology alliances at Total Expert. “As the first platform built on a single data model for direct lending, Total Expert for Consumer Direct empowers lenders to stand out as the fastest and most valuable contact in today’s competitive digital lending environment. With a seamless solution built in an all-in-one platform, lenders deliver a connected lending experience.”

Total Expert for Consumer Direct enables mortgage lenders to drive a better consumer experience from lead to customer for life with industry-leading functionality, including:

360-Degree Contact View in one platform with industry-leading integrations with lead generation, marketing, retention, and origination tools, including LendingTree and Zillow.

in one platform with industry-leading integrations with lead generation, marketing, retention, and origination tools, including LendingTree and Zillow. Advanced Lead Routing connects leads with the best loan officer using insights such as lead attributes, loan officer availability, and loan officer qualifications, in an easy-to-use, drag-and-drop experience.

connects leads with the best loan officer using insights such as lead attributes, loan officer availability, and loan officer qualifications, in an easy-to-use, drag-and-drop experience. Communications Package with robust engagement tools, including a dialer, two-way SMS text messaging, and lead activity views.

with robust engagement tools, including a dialer, two-way SMS text messaging, and lead activity views. Intelligent Automation to automate outreach using lead profile and behavioral data to drive conversations at key touchpoints in the customer lifecycle.

to automate outreach using lead profile and behavioral data to drive conversations at key touchpoints in the customer lifecycle. Pre-Built Expert Content, which includes pre-loaded automated marketing workflows, campaign content, and recommended best practices for direct lending engagement.

which includes pre-loaded automated marketing workflows, campaign content, and recommended best practices for direct lending engagement. Reporting & Dashboards to understand campaign performance and loan officer engagement for a true view into ROI.

“As the refinance wave subsides, Total Expert for Consumer Direct will give our loan officers an edge to compete in the purchase market with best-in-class customer engagement tools,” said Dan Catinella, chief digital officer at Finance of America Mortgage. “We’re excited to expand our partnership with Total Expert as they continue to transform the mortgage industry by increasing cross-channel visibility and empowering loan officers to deliver the right message, to the right person, at the right time.”

“As borrowers look to their lenders to deliver value beyond the first point of contact and throughout the lifetime of a loan, lenders must be able to effectively utilize the customer information at their fingertips to build a connection from first contact and beyond,” said Joe Welu, founder and CEO of Total Expert. “Getting a lead on the phone first is no longer enough. Lenders need to make a humanized connection and deliver a better, faster, digital loan experience from the very first interaction.”

This is the latest release in a series of major innovation announcements the company will announce this year—significant platform enhancements that are driving growth for Total Expert and its customers. Year after year, Total Expert has been recognized for its contributions to the financial services industry, including being named the No.1 CRM platform by STRATMOR Group.

Total Expert for Consumer Direct is now available from Total Expert. For more information on how to build a better consumer direct experience, join our upcoming webinar or visit our website at www.totalexpert.com .

About Total Expert

Total Expert is the leading fintech software company that delivers purpose-built CRM and customer engagement for modern financial institutions. The Total Experience Platform unifies data, marketing, sales, and compliance solutions to provide a cohesive experience across the customer lifecycle. Total Expert turns customer insights into actions to increase loyalty and drive growth for banks, lenders, credit unions, and other financial services firms. For more information visit totalexpert.com .