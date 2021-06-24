Allied Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second-Quarter Financial Results

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“Allied”)(TSX:AP.UN) will hold a conference call and live audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, to discuss financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The financial results will be released on Monday, July 26, 2021, after the markets close.



The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1(800)437-2398 or (647)792-1240. The webcast will be accessible at www.alliedreit.com and will be archived for 90 days.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada’s major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada’s hub for global connectivity. Allied’s business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

