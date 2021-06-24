AUDIENCEX Launches Multicultural Performance Advertising Practices

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUDIENCEX , the largest independent trading desk built for performance agencies and brands, today announced the launch of its dedicated multicultural practice designed to empower marketers to reach and engage diverse audiences with culturally relevant content. The new practice will be led by veteran digital marketer Suzanne Barrozzi as AUDIENCEX’s new Multicultural Sales Director, bringing to her new role leadership and vision from her time leading Hispanic account practices at Verizon Media and Outbrain.



“I’m thrilled to be joining a team of proven performance marketers and innovators at AUDIENCEX, and I can’t wait to show brands and agencies what’s possible with advertising targeted appropriately to multicultural communities,” Barrozzi said. "Our proprietary technology gives clients unlimited access and unbiased recommendations on which best-performing platforms to deploy to reach each campaign’s unique KPIs."

AUDIENCEX’s multicultural practice will connect advertisers with diverse audiences, while optimizing campaigns based on sophisticated analyses of content and language habits, and other in-market identifiers.

“As tdX , our proprietary trading desk, continues to evolve, the importance of reaching multicultural audiences is critical to the growth of our many customers and their ability to drive continued market expansion. Our platform-agnostic solutions will serve as the access point for our multicultural clients to run highly successful digital programs across every demographic and sector of the US economy" says Group Sales Director, Dave Asch.

AUDIENCEX launches its new practice as the economy continues a strong recovery , one expected to include rapidly growing demand from multicultural audiences. Beyond the broader macro recovery, AUDIENCEX is positioning its customers for success in a post-cookie ecosystem, performance solutions that will be especially relevant to marketers seeking to reach multicultural audiences.

