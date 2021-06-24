Challenged Athletes Foundation to Host Four 2021 USA Cycling Para-Cycling Road National Championship Events in Idaho

Boise, ID, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embracing its competitive spirit, the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) is proud to announce it is scheduled to host four national championship events, July 8-11 in and around Boise, Idaho. The USA Para-cycling Road Race, Time Trials, Criterium and Relay National Championships will attract world-class adaptive cyclists from across the country to compete in the last domestic championship before the Tokyo 2020/2021 Paralympic Games. The series of events, which includes a live stream and inclusive kids ride, is a partnership between CAF, USA Cycling and US Paralympics. To build the field of participating athletes, CAF is funding over 60 individual travel grants and the largest prize purse in the history of para-cycling events.

“We are thrilled to partner with USA Cycling and US Paralympics to continue to expand competitive opportunities for our athletes to showcase their spirit and strength,” said CAF-Idaho Regional Director Jennifer Skeesick. “Taking place just two months before Tokyo and including the nation’s best adaptive cyclists across all categories and terrains, we are excited to showcase Idaho as an adaptive sports destination and raise the bar for adaptive cycling specifically. We are extremely grateful to the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation for supporting our vision.”

The weekend is the first time four USA Cycling Para-cycling Road National Championships have been held in a single location, allowing elite athletes to focus less on travel and more on their performance.

In addition to individual cyclists, the July national championship events will mark the second Idaho appearance by the first-of-its-kind, CAF’s Women’s Handcycling Team. Formed by CAF in 2019 after two-time National Handcycling Champion Carlos Moleda identified the need to raise the profile of women competing in the sport at the highest level, the team of six female adaptive cyclists compete at different levels and classifications. Team members Oksana Masters, a four-time Paralympian, Alicia Dana, a two-time Paralympian, along with Gabrielle Platt, Danielle Watson, Lera Deoderlein and Ryan Reed will be competing during the weekend. The team is sponsored by ChargePoint, Toyota, 100%, J&L Pie Company and Nexus.

Other CAF athletes registered to compete in Idaho include:

Roderick Sewell - Roderick is a bilateral above-knee amputee who was homeless for many of his childhood years. He never considered playing sports until he was connected with CAF at the age of 8. He is now a member of the US Paralympic Swim Team and the first bilateral above-the-knee amputee to finish the Kona IRONMAN World Championships in 2019.

Will Groulx - Will served in the United States Navy as a nuclear-trained electrician before a motorcycle accident left him paralyzed from the chest down. Seven months after the accident, Groulx discovered wheelchair rugby and was immediately interested. His Paralympic career began with wheelchair rugby, making three U.S. Paralympic Teams before switching to hand cycling where he won gold and two silver medals at the Rio Games in 2016. Will is also one of CAF partner Team Bridgestone’s athletes. He was recently named to the Team USA roster for Tokyo 2020/2021.

Jaime Whitmore - In 2008 Jamie, a world-class mountain bike racer, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer that was wrapped around her sciatic nerve causing her “drop foot.” After three years and twin boys, Jamie returned to competition as a paracyclist. In the last 3 years, Jamie has won 9 World Titles (on the road and on the track) and set 2 world records in the 500TT and the 3K pursuit.

Brandon Lyons - In 2014, Brandon dove into shallow waters at the beach and was left paralyzed from the chest down. Claiming ownership of his life with a spinal cord injury meant relearning all his daily activities from feeding himself to changing clothes and getting active again. Now age 30, Brandon is the first hand-cyclist to be a full-time resident at the US Paralympic training center.

Weekend Schedule of Events (all times listed in Mountain Standard Time):

Friday, July 9

9:00 am-12:00 pm Time Trial National Championship -- Glenns Ferry

1:00 pm- 5:00 pm CAF-Idaho Adaptive Cycling Clinic, presented by Regence BlueShield of Idaho -- Boise

4:00 pm 7:00 pm Time Trial Podium, Cycling and Community Event -- Downtown Boise

Saturday, July 10

11:00 am-12:00 pm Crit National Championship -- Downtown Boise

12:00 pm-1:00 pm Inclusive Kids Ride with Muffy Davis and Kristen Armstrong, presented with Mission43 -- Downtown Boise

6:00pm-7:00pm Relay National Championship -- Downtown Boise

Sunday, July 11

9:00 am-12:00 pm Road Race National Championship -- Melba

5:00 pm-8:00 pm Closing Ceremonies -- Boise Zoo

CAF is a leader in the growth of adaptive cycling, helping thousands of athletes with physical challenges improve their lives through cycling, sports and fitness. CAF supports extensive grant funding, inclusive cycling events, adaptive cycling clinics, national and regional cycling clubs and kids rides. By showcasing the talent and perseverance of their athletes, CAF inspires individuals of all ages and abilities to get back into the game of life.

For athlete registration, volunteer opportunities and community event schedules, please visit: https://www.challengedathletes.org/para-road-nationals/

If you are a member of the media and would like to attend, please contact Christy Fritts at christy@challengedatheltes.org.

Media images, video and bios: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/va11yi4ter5ck65/AAB34qQOGgkBmOI4xgWdJfEOa?dl=0

About the Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) is a world leader in helping people with physical challenges lead active, healthy lifestyles. CAF believes that participation in physical activity at any level increases self-esteem, encourages independence and enhances quality of life. Since 1994, more than $134 million has been raised and over 35,000 funding requests from people with physical challenges in all 50 states and dozens of countries have been satisfied. Additionally, CAF’s outreach efforts impact another 60,000 individuals each year. Whether it’s a $2,500 grant for a handcycle, helping underwrite a carbon fiber running foot not covered by insurance, or arranging enthusiastic encouragement from a mentor who has triumphed over a similar challenge, CAF’s mission is clear: give opportunities and support to those with the desire to live active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, visit challengedathletes.org or call 858-866-0959.

# # #

Attachments