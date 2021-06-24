Content & Media Studio Oak Leaf Productions Acquires o1-agency

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Leaf Productions, an independent, minority-owned, full-service production, content and media company, today announces the acquisition of creative agency, o1-agency. Co-founders Juan Oubina and Curro Chozas will also join Oak Leaf Productions as Executive Content Directors.



Once cited as the “new vanguard of multicultural agencies” by AdAge, o1-agency will bolster Oak Leaf Productions’ creative capabilities, bringing innovative content and development solutions to the studio.

“As Oak Leaf Productions continues its growth, I’m excited to bring o1 on board,” said John Gallegos, Founder and CEO of Oak Leaf Productions. “Juan and Curro are some of the best creative minds in the industry. Their unique ideas and streamlined pace will serve us well as we create a modern-day studio that meets the rapidly changing cultural needs of media today.”

Juan Oubina and Curro Chozas bring over 30 years of combined experience to Oak Leaf Productions. Their work has won multiple industry awards, including Cannes Lions, Clios, and Effies. This move is a full-circle moment for Oubina and Chozas, who previously worked with Gallegos at his advertising agency, GALLEGOS United.

“We were attracted to Oak Leaf Productions because we share the same philosophy. We both want to build a different type of studio — one that is nimble and efficient, so it always allows clients to capitalize on a robust range of opportunities,” said Oubina. “And doing this with a leader like John Gallegos, who has already proved that he has a great understanding of the advertising market and has built a powerhouse studio, makes us even more excited.”

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with Oak Leaf Productions to help clients meet their creative & content needs,” said Chozas. “As part of the team, we’ll be able to create a holistic, content & media experience for brands and meet the radically evolving needs of brands today.”

“Oak Leaf Productions is uniquely positioned to meet the needs of brands looking to connect and engage with today’s culturally diverse audiences,” said Daniel Marin, Head of Production, Oak Leaf Productions. “Juan and Curro will help us create powerful experiences and compelling content for our clients.”

Oubina and Chozas begin their roles immediately.

About Oak Leaf Productions

Oak Leaf Productions is a full-service production company offering content development, curated social and script-to-screen digital video programming and publishing services for today's evolving media landscape. Dedicated to producing meaningful content that insightfully connects with audiences in hyper-authentic and culturally attuned ways, the Huntington Beach-based company boasts creative expertise in crafting powerful brand storytelling that sparks interest and engagement. The company also develops and oversees proprietary-owned media, such as espacio.live, which offers memorable brand integration into the media property's storytelling, poised to drive engagement and reach with LatinX audiences. Oakleafproductions.com