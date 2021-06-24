Global Motorcycle Handlebar Control Switch Market to Reach US$717.6 Million by the Year 2027

New York, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Motorcycle Handlebar Control Switch Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957447/?utm_source=GNW

9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$717.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Commuter, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.2% CAGR to reach US$466.5 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mid-Segment segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.1% share of the global Motorcycle Handlebar Control Switch market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 1.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Motorcycle Handlebar Control Switch market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.4 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 1.41% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$127.1 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$127.1 Million by the year 2027.



- Premium Segment Corners a 8.1% Share in 2020



- In the global Premium segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$17 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$23.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$481.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Motorbikes Enjoy Unbelievable Boom amid COVID-19 Crisis

COVID-19 Outbreak Impacts Motorcycle Production, Driving Down

Revenues for Manufacturers

Supply Vacuum & Future Course

Motorcycles: From Specter of Collapse to Sudden Spike in Sales

amid COVID-19

Motorcycles: A Way of Life & Attitude

Key Factors Influencing the Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds

Market: On a Scale 1-10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

Motorcycle Handlebars: A Prelude

An Introduction to Motorcycle Handlebar Control Switches

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Commuter Motorcycles: The Largest Segment

Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth



Rise in Volume Sales of Motorcycles: A Major Indicator of

Market Growth

EXHIBIT 2: Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market:

Annual Sales in Thousand Units by Geographic Region/Country

for the Years 2020 and 2027

EXHIBIT 3: Global Powered Two-Wheeler Market: Penetration Rate

in Select Countries for 2019

Notable Trends Influencing Sales of Motorcycles Worldwide

Convenient Features, Economic & Environmental Benefits

Growing Traffic Congestion

Rise in Female Two-Wheeler Riders

Growing Number of ’Born-Again’ Middle Aged Bikers

Replacement Demand: A Lucrative Opportunity

Changing Consumer Preferences Amidst Urbanization Trend

EXHIBIT 4: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

EXHIBIT 5: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

As Technology Grows Leaps & Bounds, Motorcycle of Future Moves

from the World of Science Fiction to Reality

Long-Term Gains for Handlebar Control Switches as Motorcycle

Makers Eye on Electric Bicycles

Growing Electrification of Motorcycle Controls and Systems to

Boost Market Growth

Market Poised to Benefit from the Development of Custom Control

Switches Modules

Integration of More Functionalities into Handlebar Control

Switches to Drive Market

Growing Prominence of Illuminated Handlebar Control Switches

Rider Blast for Small-Displacement Motorcycles Bodes Well for

Handlebar Control Switches Market

The Outdated Handlebar is Ripe for Interesting Ergonomic &

Functional Improvements

As AHOs Become Mandatory for Two-Wheelers in Few Nations,

Handlebar Switch Controls Witness Changes

Innovations and Advancements in Handlebar Control Switches to

Present Growth Opportunities

Motorcycle Handlebar Gets Interesting Facelift with New/

Standard Controls & Switches

Custom Latching Switches for Turn Signals

Android Auto Gets Revved Up with Support from Harley-Davidson

Motorcycles

Robust Gains for Voice Assistants



Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycle

Handlebar Control Switch by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Motorcycle Handlebar Control

Switch by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Motorcycle Handlebar

Control Switch by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Commuter by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Commuter by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Commuter by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Mid-Segment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Mid-Segment by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Mid-Segment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Premium by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Premium by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Premium by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED STATES

Electric Scooter & Motorcycle Market in North America:

Favorable Trends Support Market Growth

Market Analytics

Table 13: USA Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycle

Handlebar Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Commuter,

Mid-Segment and Premium - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: USA Historic Review for Motorcycle Handlebar Control

Switch by Motorcycle Type - Commuter, Mid-Segment and Premium

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: USA 15-Year Perspective for Motorcycle Handlebar

Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Commuter, Mid-Segment and Premium for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycle

Handlebar Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Commuter,

Mid-Segment and Premium - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: Canada Historic Review for Motorcycle Handlebar

Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Commuter, Mid-Segment and

Premium Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Motorcycle Handlebar

Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Commuter, Mid-Segment and Premium for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycle

Handlebar Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Commuter,

Mid-Segment and Premium - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Japan Historic Review for Motorcycle Handlebar

Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Commuter, Mid-Segment and

Premium Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Motorcycle Handlebar

Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Commuter, Mid-Segment and Premium for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Market Overview

Motorcycle Market in China Regains Strength following Brief,

COVID-19-led Hiatus

Electric Motorcycles Zooming in Popularity

Market Analytics

Table 22: China Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycle

Handlebar Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Commuter,

Mid-Segment and Premium - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: China Historic Review for Motorcycle Handlebar

Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Commuter, Mid-Segment and

Premium Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: China 15-Year Perspective for Motorcycle Handlebar

Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Commuter, Mid-Segment and Premium for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycle

Handlebar Control Switch by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Motorcycle Handlebar

Control Switch by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Motorcycle Handlebar

Control Switch by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycle

Handlebar Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Commuter,

Mid-Segment and Premium - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Motorcycle Handlebar

Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Commuter, Mid-Segment and

Premium Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Motorcycle Handlebar

Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Commuter, Mid-Segment and Premium for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: France Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycle

Handlebar Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Commuter,

Mid-Segment and Premium - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: France Historic Review for Motorcycle Handlebar

Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Commuter, Mid-Segment and

Premium Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: France 15-Year Perspective for Motorcycle Handlebar

Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Commuter, Mid-Segment and Premium for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 34: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycle

Handlebar Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Commuter,

Mid-Segment and Premium - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Germany Historic Review for Motorcycle Handlebar

Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Commuter, Mid-Segment and

Premium Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Motorcycle Handlebar

Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Commuter, Mid-Segment and Premium for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycle

Handlebar Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Commuter,

Mid-Segment and Premium - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Italy Historic Review for Motorcycle Handlebar

Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Commuter, Mid-Segment and

Premium Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Motorcycle Handlebar

Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Commuter, Mid-Segment and Premium for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: UK Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycle Handlebar

Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Commuter, Mid-Segment and

Premium - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: UK Historic Review for Motorcycle Handlebar Control

Switch by Motorcycle Type - Commuter, Mid-Segment and Premium

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: UK 15-Year Perspective for Motorcycle Handlebar

Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Commuter, Mid-Segment and Premium for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 43: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycle

Handlebar Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Commuter,

Mid-Segment and Premium - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Spain Historic Review for Motorcycle Handlebar

Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Commuter, Mid-Segment and

Premium Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Motorcycle Handlebar

Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Commuter, Mid-Segment and Premium for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 46: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycle

Handlebar Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Commuter,

Mid-Segment and Premium - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Russia Historic Review for Motorcycle Handlebar

Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Commuter, Mid-Segment and

Premium Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Motorcycle Handlebar

Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Commuter, Mid-Segment and Premium for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Motorcycle Handlebar Control Switch by Motorcycle Type -

Commuter, Mid-Segment and Premium - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Motorcycle

Handlebar Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Commuter,

Mid-Segment and Premium Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 51: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Motorcycle

Handlebar Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Commuter, Mid-Segment and Premium

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycle

Handlebar Control Switch by Geographic Region - India,

Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Motorcycle Handlebar

Control Switch by Geographic Region - India, Indonesia,

Thailand, Vietnam and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Motorcycle

Handlebar Control Switch by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for India, Indonesia, Thailand,

Vietnam and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 55: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycle

Handlebar Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Commuter,

Mid-Segment and Premium - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Motorcycle Handlebar

Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Commuter, Mid-Segment and

Premium Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Motorcycle

Handlebar Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Commuter, Mid-Segment and Premium

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



INDIA

Indian Two-Wheeler Industry: An Introduction

EXHIBIT 6: Household Penetration of Two-Wheelers in Select

Indian Cities

Last Mile Deliveries & Fleet Electrification Present Lucrative

Avenues for Shared Mobility in India

India Inches towards Adoption of Electric Two-Wheelers for

Commercial Use Cases

Market Analytics

Table 58: India Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycle

Handlebar Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Commuter,

Mid-Segment and Premium - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: India Historic Review for Motorcycle Handlebar

Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Commuter, Mid-Segment and

Premium Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: India 15-Year Perspective for Motorcycle Handlebar

Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Commuter, Mid-Segment and Premium for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



INDONESIA

Table 61: Indonesia Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycle

Handlebar Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Commuter,

Mid-Segment and Premium - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Indonesia Historic Review for Motorcycle Handlebar

Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Commuter, Mid-Segment and

Premium Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Indonesia 15-Year Perspective for Motorcycle

Handlebar Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Commuter, Mid-Segment and Premium

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



THAILAND

Table 64: Thailand Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycle

Handlebar Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Commuter,

Mid-Segment and Premium - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Thailand Historic Review for Motorcycle Handlebar

Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Commuter, Mid-Segment and

Premium Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Thailand 15-Year Perspective for Motorcycle Handlebar

Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Commuter, Mid-Segment and Premium for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



VIETNAM

Table 67: Vietnam Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycle

Handlebar Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Commuter,

Mid-Segment and Premium - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Vietnam Historic Review for Motorcycle Handlebar

Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Commuter, Mid-Segment and

Premium Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Vietnam 15-Year Perspective for Motorcycle Handlebar

Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Commuter, Mid-Segment and Premium for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Motorcycle Handlebar Control Switch by Motorcycle Type -

Commuter, Mid-Segment and Premium - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Motorcycle

Handlebar Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Commuter,

Mid-Segment and Premium Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for

Motorcycle Handlebar Control Switch by Motorcycle Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commuter, Mid-Segment

and Premium for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Motorcycles Market: An Overview

Market Analytics

Table 73: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Motorcycle Handlebar Control Switch by Geographic Region -

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Latin America Historic Review for Motorcycle

Handlebar Control Switch by Geographic Region - Argentina,

Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Motorcycle

Handlebar Control Switch by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest

of Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Motorcycle Handlebar Control Switch by Motorcycle Type -

Commuter, Mid-Segment and Premium - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 77: Latin America Historic Review for Motorcycle

Handlebar Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Commuter,

Mid-Segment and Premium Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 78: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Motorcycle

Handlebar Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Commuter, Mid-Segment and Premium

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycle

Handlebar Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Commuter,

Mid-Segment and Premium - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Argentina Historic Review for Motorcycle Handlebar

Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Commuter, Mid-Segment and

Premium Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Motorcycle

Handlebar Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Commuter, Mid-Segment and Premium

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 82: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycle

Handlebar Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Commuter,

Mid-Segment and Premium - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Brazil Historic Review for Motorcycle Handlebar

Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Commuter, Mid-Segment and

Premium Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Motorcycle Handlebar

Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Commuter, Mid-Segment and Premium for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 85: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Motorcycle

Handlebar Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Commuter,

Mid-Segment and Premium - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Mexico Historic Review for Motorcycle Handlebar

Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Commuter, Mid-Segment and

Premium Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Motorcycle Handlebar

Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Commuter, Mid-Segment and Premium for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Motorcycle Handlebar Control Switch by Motorcycle Type -

Commuter, Mid-Segment and Premium - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Motorcycle

Handlebar Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Commuter,

Mid-Segment and Premium Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for

Motorcycle Handlebar Control Switch by Motorcycle Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commuter, Mid-Segment

and Premium for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 91: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Motorcycle Handlebar Control Switch by Motorcycle Type -

Commuter, Mid-Segment and Premium - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of World Historic Review for Motorcycle

Handlebar Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Commuter,

Mid-Segment and Premium Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 93: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Motorcycle

Handlebar Control Switch by Motorcycle Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Commuter, Mid-Segment and Premium

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



