Global Motorcycle Handlebar Control Switch Market to Reach US$717.6 Million by the Year 2027

9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$717.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Commuter, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.2% CAGR to reach US$466.5 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mid-Segment segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.1% share of the global Motorcycle Handlebar Control Switch market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 1.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Motorcycle Handlebar Control Switch market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.4 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 1.41% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$127.1 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$127.1 Million by the year 2027.
- Premium Segment Corners a 8.1% Share in 2020
- In the global Premium segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$17 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$23.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$481.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Select Competitors (Total 248 Featured)
- Continental AG
- HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Minda Distribution And Services Ltd.
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Motorbikes Enjoy Unbelievable Boom amid COVID-19 Crisis
COVID-19 Outbreak Impacts Motorcycle Production, Driving Down
Revenues for Manufacturers
Supply Vacuum & Future Course
Motorcycles: From Specter of Collapse to Sudden Spike in Sales
amid COVID-19
Motorcycles: A Way of Life & Attitude
Key Factors Influencing the Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds
Market: On a Scale 1-10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)
Motorcycle Handlebars: A Prelude
An Introduction to Motorcycle Handlebar Control Switches
Global Market Prospects and Outlook
Commuter Motorcycles: The Largest Segment
Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Volume Sales of Motorcycles: A Major Indicator of
Market Growth
EXHIBIT 2: Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market:
Annual Sales in Thousand Units by Geographic Region/Country
for the Years 2020 and 2027
EXHIBIT 3: Global Powered Two-Wheeler Market: Penetration Rate
in Select Countries for 2019
Notable Trends Influencing Sales of Motorcycles Worldwide
Convenient Features, Economic & Environmental Benefits
Growing Traffic Congestion
Rise in Female Two-Wheeler Riders
Growing Number of ’Born-Again’ Middle Aged Bikers
Replacement Demand: A Lucrative Opportunity
Changing Consumer Preferences Amidst Urbanization Trend
EXHIBIT 4: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
EXHIBIT 5: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population
as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years
1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
As Technology Grows Leaps & Bounds, Motorcycle of Future Moves
from the World of Science Fiction to Reality
Long-Term Gains for Handlebar Control Switches as Motorcycle
Makers Eye on Electric Bicycles
Growing Electrification of Motorcycle Controls and Systems to
Boost Market Growth
Market Poised to Benefit from the Development of Custom Control
Switches Modules
Integration of More Functionalities into Handlebar Control
Switches to Drive Market
Growing Prominence of Illuminated Handlebar Control Switches
Rider Blast for Small-Displacement Motorcycles Bodes Well for
Handlebar Control Switches Market
The Outdated Handlebar is Ripe for Interesting Ergonomic &
Functional Improvements
As AHOs Become Mandatory for Two-Wheelers in Few Nations,
Handlebar Switch Controls Witness Changes
Innovations and Advancements in Handlebar Control Switches to
Present Growth Opportunities
Motorcycle Handlebar Gets Interesting Facelift with New/
Standard Controls & Switches
Custom Latching Switches for Turn Signals
Android Auto Gets Revved Up with Support from Harley-Davidson
Motorcycles
Robust Gains for Voice Assistants
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
